Top Story Spotlight Gothenburg takes home runner-up title at Cozad Invite Jessica Kennedy Sep 14, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Gothenburg's Lauren Mroczek (1) serves an ace in the first set of the Swedes' win over Hastings St. Cecilia in the quarterfinal of the Cozad Invite Saturday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Lily Fritton (8) puts a kill past the Hastings St. Cecilia block in the second set of the Swedes' quarterfinal win Saturday at the Cozad Invite. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Gothenburg's Zoe Beveridge (2) attacks the ball for a Swede point in the first set of the Swedes' quarterfinal win Saturday over Hastings St. Cecilia during the Cozad Invite. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy COZAD — The Gothenburg lady Swedes finished as the Cozad Invite runners-up after falling to undefeated Centura.kAmv@E96?3FC8 =@DE ad\`b 2?5 ad\`h :? E96 492>A:@?D9:A]k^AmkAm%96 $H656D H@? 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Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Gothenburg is finding their identity, according to head coach Riley Freeland. Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday The Cozad Haymakers are on a three-game winning streak after taking Hershey in four sets Tuesday night. Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday The Lexington boys and girls cross country teams took the titles Tuesday at their home triangular invite with Alma and Arapahoe. Lexington JV football defeats Gothenburg 35-22 Monday Coming off of a 9-8 loss to Minden last week, Lexington found their first junior varsity win of the season Monday over Gothenburg. Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Nebraska's Matt Rhule full press conference from Sept. 14, 2026 Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry & Zay Flowers Are UNSTOPPABLE Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry & Zay Flowers Are UNSTOPPABLE Trae Taylor talks about win against Elkhorn South Trae Taylor talks about win against Elkhorn South Pick Six Podcast | Nebraska opener analysis, volleyball is meant to be inside Pick Six Podcast | Nebraska opener analysis, volleyball is meant to be inside