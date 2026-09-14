Top Story Spotlight Overton falls 60-20 to Bertrand at home Friday Jessica Kennedy Sep 14, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Overton's Corbyn Robinson (5) takes the reception in for an Eagle touchdown in the first half of the Eagles' Friday home loss to Bertrand. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Overton Eagles are still searching for a win on the gridiron after falling 60-20 to Bertrand Friday night at home.kAm~G6CE@? DE2CE65 H:E9 2 325 DEC:<6 @? @776?D6 27E6C q6CEC2?5VD wF?E6C }6=D@? >256 2? :?E6C46AE:@?] q6CEC2?5 >256 E96:C H2J E@ 7:CDE\2?5\8@2=[ 3FE E96 t28=6DV 5676?D6 DE6AA65 FA] %96 ':<:?8D EFC?65 E96 32== @G6C @? 5@H?D]k^AmkAm%96 t28=6D H6C6 7@C465 E@ AF?E @? E96:C D64@?5 A@DD6DD:@? @7 E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C]k^AmkAmq6CEC2?5 BF:4<=J >2C4965 5@H? 7:6=5 @? E96:C ?6IE A@DD6DD:@?[ 2?5 }6=D@? 7@F?5 E96 6?5K@?6]k^Am kAm~G6CE@? 2?DH6C65 324< H:E9 2 ea\J2C5 E@F495@H? @? 2 A2DD 7C@> "F:?E@? p?56CD@? E@ r@C3J? #@3:?D@?] %96 D4@C6 C6>2:?65 E:65 27E6C 2 72:=65 a\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@?]k^Am People are also reading… FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Lexington JV football defeats Gothenburg 35-22 Monday Lexington city tax rate to fall under proposed budget Osborn discusses Tyson closure, outsourcing and agriculture at Johnson Lake Marlene Geiger named Make Your Mark on Cozad recipient Hay Days 'Partin in the USA' schedule 'Been through hell': Boys who allege state employees sexually abused them in Kearney have uncertain support Drivers urged to continue planning ahead, follow recommended routes for busy Husker weekend Good Samaritan launches advanced remote pulmonary pressure monitoring for heart failure, Litchfield resident first recipient Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Police identify Omaha man who died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot in standoff kAm}6=D@? AFE E96 ':<:?8D FA `a\e @? 2 E@F495@H? CF?[ 2?5 q6CEC2?5 4@?G6CE65 E96 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@? E@ =625 `c\e H:E9 E9C66 BF2CE6CD =67E]k^AmkAm~G6CE@?VD A@DD6DD:@? C6DF=E65 :? 2 AF?E E@ DE2CE E96 D64@?5 BF2CE6C[ 2?5 q6CEC2?5 BF:4<=J ;F>A65 E@ 2 EH@ A@DD6DD:@? =625 27E6C }6=D@? H6?E ed J2C5D F?E@F4965 :?E@ E96 6?5K@?6]k^Am kAm}6=D@? 42CC:65 E96 32== @? E96 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@?[ AFEE:?8 E96 ':<:?8D FA aa\e]k^AmkAm%96 t28=6D 2EE6>AE65 2 AF?E 72<6[ 2?5 p?56CD@? 42>6 FA ;FDE D9J @7 86EE:?8 2 ?6H D6E @7 5@H?D] q6CEC2?5 E@@< @G6C @? E96 t28=6DV ad\J2C5 =:?6]k^Am kAmq6CEC2?5 FD65 E96:C ?6IE A@DD6DD:@? E@ =625 b_\e 27E6C 2 }6=D@? E@F495@H? CF?[ 2?5 E96 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@?]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 ':<:?8D 7@C465 2? ~G6CE@? AF?E[ 2?5 FD65 E96:C 5C:G6 E@ D4@C6] !2JE@? (2J C66=65 :? 2 A2DD 2?5 7@F?5 E96 6?5K@?6[ AFEE:?8 q6CEC2?5 FA be\e 27E6C 2 72:=65 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@?]k^Am kAmp?56CD@? H2D 3C@F89E 5@H? :? E96 324< 7:6=5[ 2?5 ~G6CE@? H2D 7@C465 E@ AF?E] q6CEC2?5 3=@4<65 E96 AF?E 2?5 E96 32== C@==65 @FE\@7\3@F?5D 2E E96 @?6\J2C5 =:?6]k^AmkAmq6CEC2?5VD #96EE qC@H? 5C@G6 DEC2:89E FA E96 >:55=6 7@C 2 ':<:?8 E@F495@H?] q6CEC2?5 =65 ca\e 27E6C 72:=:?8 E@ 4@?G6CE]k^Am kAm~G6CE@? DECF88=65 E@ >2<6 H2J @? @776?D6[ 2?5 H2D 7@C465 :?E@ 2?@E96C AF?E]k^AmkAm}6=D@? 925 2 C646AE:@? 7@C 2 ':<:?8 E@F495@H?[ AFEE:?8 q6CEC2?5 FA cg\e 2E E96 92=7]k^Am kAm~G6CE@?VD 5676?D6 >256 2 3:8 A=2J H96? %@3J ~CG:D ;F>A65 @? 2 7F>3=6 7@C 2? t28=6 C64@G6CJ]k^AmkAm#96EE #9@?6 C66=65 :? 2 A2DD 7C@> p?56CD@? 7@C 2? t28=6 E@F495@H?[ 2?5 #@3:?D@? 42F89E E96 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@?] ~G6CE@? EC2:=65 cg\`c]k^AmkAmq6CEC2?5 =65 3J c_ 27E6C 2 (2J E@F495@H? C646AE:@?] ~G6CE@? 96=5 @? E@ DE@A E96 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@?]k^Am kAm%96 ':<:?8D 96=5 ~G6CE@? E@ AF?E 367@C6 D4@C:?8 E96:C 7:?2= E@F495@H?] qC@H? C2? :? 7@C 2 q6CEC2?5 D4@C6[ 3FE E96 ':<:?8D 4@F=5?VE 4@?G6CE] q6CEC2?5 =65 e_\`c E9C@F89 E9C66 BF2CE6CD]k^Am kAm~G6CE@? <:4<65 @77 E96 7@FCE9 BF2CE6C H:E9 2 E@F495@H?] p?56CD@? EF4<65 E96 32== 2?5 5@G6 E9C@F89 E96 ':<:?8 5676?D6 7@C 2 E@F495@H?] ~G6CE@? 72:=65 @? E96 EH@\A@:?E 4@?G6CD:@:?]k^AmkAm%96 C6DE @7 E96 BF2CE6C H2D 2 5676?D:G6 32EE=6[ H:E9 q6CEC2?5 H:??:?8 e_\a_]k^AmkAm~G6CE@? 9@DED `\a p?D6=>@\|6C?2 2E f A]>] uC:52J[ $6AE] `g]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Gothenburg is finding their identity, according to head coach Riley Freeland. Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday The Cozad Haymakers are on a three-game winning streak after taking Hershey in four sets Tuesday night. Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday The Lexington boys and girls cross country teams took the titles Tuesday at their home triangular invite with Alma and Arapahoe. Lexington JV football defeats Gothenburg 35-22 Monday Coming off of a 9-8 loss to Minden last week, Lexington found their first junior varsity win of the season Monday over Gothenburg. Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege The Lexington Minutemen football team held on to win 23-21 Friday over Holdrege in the 100th series rivalry matchup at Ray Ehlers Stadium in L… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Nebraska's Matt Rhule full press conference from Sept. 14, 2026 Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry & Zay Flowers Are UNSTOPPABLE Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry & Zay Flowers Are UNSTOPPABLE Trae Taylor talks about win against Elkhorn South Trae Taylor talks about win against Elkhorn South Pick Six Podcast | Nebraska opener analysis, volleyball is meant to be inside Pick Six Podcast | Nebraska opener analysis, volleyball is meant to be inside