Top Story Spotlight Topical VOLLEYBALL: North Platte sweeps Lexington Tuesday Jessica Kennedy Sep 16, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 North Platte's Liv Lyons (9) attacks the ball in the second set of the Bulldogs' sweep win over Lexington Tuesday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Rylee Church (24) blocks an attack by North Platte's Jaicee Fox (14) in the first set of the Maids' home loss Tuesday. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Greta Rickertsen (7) attacks the ball in the Maids' home loss to North Platte Tuesday Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald North Platte's Hayley Coufal (13) serves an ace in the first set of the Bulldogs' sweep of Lexington Tuesday in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Brynn Kaiser (9) serves up an ace in the first set of the Maids' Tuesday home loss to North Platte. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald North Platte's Allie Thramer (12) runs the offense in the first set of the Bulldogs' win Tuesday over Lexington in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy North Platte picked up their second straight win after a five-game losing streak Tuesday after sweeping Lexington.kAm{:G {J@?D =65 E96 qF==5@8D H:E9 `e <:==D :? E96 ag\ae[ ad\a_ 2?5 ad\`f H:?] $96 2=D@ 925 @?6 246]k^AmkAmp qF==5@8 6CC@C 82G6 {6I:?8E@? 2? g\c =625 367@C6 E96J FD65 2 e\` CF? E@ 82:? E96 =625 `_\h @77 2 <:== 3J y2J466 qFC<]k^AmkAm{6I:?8E@? 925 E96:C =2C86DE =625 `h\`b @77 2 qF==5@8 6CC@C[ 3FE {J@?D 42AA65 2 d\_ qF==5@8 CF? H:E9 2 <:==] }@CE9 !=2EE6 AF==65 E@ H:E9:? @?6 2E `h\`g]k^Am kAm%96C6 H6C6 2 E@E2= @7 D:I <:==D 36EH66? 3@E9 E62>D :? E96 7:?2= D6G6? A@:?ED[ 2?5 2 {J@?D <:== 82G6 }@CE9 !=2EE6 D6E A@:?E] z6?:566 {6>>6C H@? E96 D6E 7@C E96 qF==5@8D H:E9 2? 246]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington's Patrick Martin claims fifth NSRA tie-down roping year-end title FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Lexington Middle School band to perform Saturday at UNK Band Day Parade Paul Hammel: Fight over feline calls for having a little fun sometimes Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday Troopers find nearly 20,000 lbs of drugs, trailer full of stolen items in Dawson County traffic stops Cozad's Chad Connelly wins year-end title in ranch broncs Nebraska AG urged to investigate three out-of-state nursing home chains Lexington JV football defeats Gothenburg 35-22 Monday Lexington City Council approves ordinance for former Tyson property funding project Lexington city tax rate to fall under proposed budget Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday Party like a Haymaker: Cozad hosts fall kickoff celebration Marlene Geiger named Make Your Mark on Cozad recipient 'Been through hell': Boys who allege state employees sexually abused them in Kearney have uncertain support kAmz:A=6J zF646CVD <:== 82G6 {6I:?8E@? 2 f\b =625 :? 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E96 |:?FE6>2:5D AF==65 E@ H:E9:? @?6 2E `f\`e @? 2 !:A6C #@36CED z:==] qFE }@CE9 !=2EE6 FD65 2? g\_ CF? @77 2 %9C2>6C <:== E@ C6249 >2E49 A@:?E] {6I:?8E@? DE2J65 2=:G6 7@C @?6 >@C6 A@:?E 27E6C 2 r9FC49 <:==]k^AmkAm{J@?D 7:?:D965 @77 E96 >2E49 H:E9 2 <:== @77 zF64<6CVD 3=@4<]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq&{{s~v $%p%$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{6>>6C 925 6:89E <:==D 2?5 @?6 246] qFC< 925 6:89E <:==D 2?5 @?6 3=@4<] p56=66 %6CCJ 925 D:I <:==D 2?5 y2:466 u@I H2D 2 A2CE @7 E9C66 3=@4<D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m|pxs $%p%$k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|:?D =65 H:E9 `a <:==D[ r9FC49 925 D6G6? 2?5 @?6 3=@4< 2?5 $J5?6J #6FE=:?86C\|2C2G:==2 2?5 zF64<6C 925 E9C66 <:==D 6249] qCJ?? z2:D6C 925 E9C66 246D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular FOOTBALL: Gothenburg wins home ranked matchup 45-29 Friday over Mitchell Gothenburg is finding their identity, according to head coach Riley Freeland. Emersyn Propp slams 19 kills and 7 aces in Cozad’s 4-set win over Hershey Tuesday The Cozad Haymakers are on a three-game winning streak after taking Hershey in four sets Tuesday night. Lexington JV football defeats Gothenburg 35-22 Monday Coming off of a 9-8 loss to Minden last week, Lexington found their first junior varsity win of the season Monday over Gothenburg. Isac Portillo-Munoz and Natalie Ramirez win titles at Lexington Cross Country Invite Tuesday The Lexington boys and girls cross country teams took the titles Tuesday at their home triangular invite with Alma and Arapahoe. 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