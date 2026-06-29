A triple for Diefenbaugh put Morton across home.

Knackstedt took the mound for Hi-Line in the top of the second. He pitched back-to-back strikeouts. The third out came off a ground out to Knackstedt.

Tilson drew a walk to start the bottom of the second.

Mole and Puls struck out before Lucas Cochrane hit a single.

Morton struck out to close out the second inning.

The Gladiators scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead.

Knackstedt doubled on a fly ball to left field after Edwards struck out.

Diefenbaugh struck out for the Gladiators two outs.

Kane Cochrane reached first on an error that put Knackstedt across home. Hi-Line pulled behind 3-2.

Tilson grounded out to close the third inning.

Knackstedt pitched two strikeouts in the top of the fourth. The second out came after Mole caught a fly ball at first base.

The Gladiators went three up and three down after striking out Moler, Puls and Lucas Cochrane.

Cambridge/Arapahoe took a 4-2 lead after scoring one run in the top of the fifth.

Morton grounded out as the lead-off batter in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Edwards got on with a single on a ground ball.

Knackstedt and Diefenbaugh were struck out.

The Gladiators scored the winning run in the top of the sixth.