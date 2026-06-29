Hi-Line Bulls Post 290 seniors went 1-1 in home triangular Saturday.
In the first game, Hi-Line won 9-7 over Bridgeport Bombers Post 29 seniors.
Hi-Line fell 5-2 to Cambridge/Arapahoe Gladiators in the second game.
GAME 1
Bridgeport scored one run in the top of the first inning.
Brody Diefenbaugh started on the mound for Hi-Line, giving up four walks that resulted in Bridgeport taking a 1-0 lead.
Ben Morton hit a single in the bottom of the first before Connor Edwards was hit by a pitch.
Cooper Knackstedt singled on a line drive to center field.
Morton scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
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Kane Cochrane singled on a fly ball to right field that put two runs across home. Edwards and Liam Brell scored.
Karter Tilson was out on a pop fly to third base and Will Oaklund struck out to close out the first inning.
Bridgeport scored two runs in the top of the second inning to tie the game 3-3.
Grady Puls drew a walk as the lead-off batter in the bottom of the second.
Lucas Cochrane bunted into a double play. Puls was out at second.
Morton singled to center field before Edwards took the plate.
Edwards hit a two-run homerun to left field that put Hi-Line up 5-3.
Knackstedt followed with a homerun to center field before Diefenbaugh flew out to the shortstop for the third out.
Hi-Line led 6-3 after two innings.
Morton had a strikeout and gave up a walk in the top of the third.
Kane Cochrane was out on a grounder before Tilson hit a single.
Oaklund flew into a double play that got Tilson out at second base to close the third inning.
Hi-Line saw four batters in the top of the fourth, but were able to keep Bridgeport from scoring.
Puls and Lucas Cochrane drew walks to start the fourth inning.
Puls scored on an error during Morton's at bat. Morton drew a walk.
Lucas Cochrane scored to put Hi-Line up 9-3 before Troubador Moler scored on an error after stealing third base.
Bridgeport earned three straight outs to close out the fourth inning.
The Bombers scored four runs in the top of the fifth to pull behind 9-7.
Hi-Line was stopped from scoring in the bottom of the fifth after Bridgeport went three up and three down.
Tilson struck out, Oaklund hit a pop fly to the catcher and Moler flew out to third base.
Puls gave up a hit in the top of the sixth before pitching a strikeout.
Hi-Line's second out came after a ground out. Puls secured the final out with a strikeout.
GAME 2
The Cambridge/Arapahoe Gladiators were shutout in the first two innings while Hi-Line scored one run.
Morton started off with a walk before Edwards and Knackstedt struck out.
A triple for Diefenbaugh put Morton across home.
Knackstedt took the mound for Hi-Line in the top of the second. He pitched back-to-back strikeouts. The third out came off a ground out to Knackstedt.
Tilson drew a walk to start the bottom of the second.
Mole and Puls struck out before Lucas Cochrane hit a single.
Morton struck out to close out the second inning.
The Gladiators scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead.
Knackstedt doubled on a fly ball to left field after Edwards struck out.
Diefenbaugh struck out for the Gladiators two outs.
Kane Cochrane reached first on an error that put Knackstedt across home. Hi-Line pulled behind 3-2.
Tilson grounded out to close the third inning.
Knackstedt pitched two strikeouts in the top of the fourth. The second out came after Mole caught a fly ball at first base.
The Gladiators went three up and three down after striking out Moler, Puls and Lucas Cochrane.
Cambridge/Arapahoe took a 4-2 lead after scoring one run in the top of the fifth.
Morton grounded out as the lead-off batter in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Edwards got on with a single on a ground ball.
Knackstedt and Diefenbaugh were struck out.
The Gladiators scored the winning run in the top of the sixth.
Kane Cochrane, Tilson and Oaklund struck out in the bottom of the sixth.
Edwards took the mound in the top of the seventh inning.
Hi-Line got the first out on a ground out before Edwards hit the second batter by pitch.
The Bulls got the second out, getting the runner out at second base.
The third out came after Kane Cochrane caught a fly ball in center field.
Cambridge/Arapahoe had back-to-back strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh.
The game ended after Morton grounded out.