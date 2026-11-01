Top Story Spotlight Topical All-Class football quarterfinals set for Nov. 6 Jessica Kennedy Nov 1, 2026 Nov 1, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLASS AkAm%96 BF2CE6C7:?2=D @7 r=2DD p 7@@E32== H:== 36 96=5 uC:52J[ }@G] e]k^AmkAm}@] ` ~>292 (6DED:56 GD] }@] g !2A:==:@?\{2 ':DE2 2E f A]>] 2E ~>292 (6DED:56]k^AmkAm}@] a |:==2C5 $@FE9 GD] }@] f !2A:==:@?\{2 ':DE2 $@FE9 2E c A]>] 2E |:==2C5 $@FE9]k^AmkAm}@] b |:==2C5 }@CE9 GD] }@] e ~>292 }@CE9 2E g A]>] 2E qF6== $E25:F>]k^Am kAm}@] c q6??:?8E@? GD] }@] d t=<9@C? $@FE9 2E f A]>] 2E t=<9@C? $@FE9]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Wilcox-Hildreth makes school history in first state volleyball berth, sweeps S-E-M Cozad upsets Pierce in first round of C1 football playoffs VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Go Find It! Nebraska Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Gothenburg shuts out Scotus in 1st round of C2 playoffs NSAA releases All-Class state volleyball brackets Just: After this loss, something needs to change at Nebraska — there's no time to spare Wrapping up campaign, Senate candidate Dan Osborn visits Gothenburg Lexington Regional Health Center hosts sensory-friendly trick-or-treat event Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers Dropping Lake Powell water levels fuel debate over dam kAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ qk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 r=2DD q 7@@E32== BF2CE6C7:?2=D H:== E2<6 A=246 uC:52J[ }@G[ e]k^AmkAm}@] ` vC6E?2 GD] }@] g vC2?5 xD=2?5 }@CE9H6DE 2E c A]>] 2E vC6E?2]k^AmkAm}@] a vC6E?2 t2DE GD] }@] f (2G6C=J 2E g A]>] :? vC6E?2]k^Am kAm}@] b $4@EED3=F77 GD] }@] e q=2:C 2E g A]>] r6?EC2= %:>6 :? $4@EED3=F77]k^AmkAm}@] c pFC@C2 GD] }@] d ~>292 $<FEE r2E9@=:4 2E f A]>] :? pFC@C2]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr{p$$ r`k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}@] ` $:5?6J GD] }@] h p52>D r6?EC2= 2E d A]>] r6?EC2= %:>6 :? $:5?6J]k^AmkAm}@] a q@JD %@H? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Wilcox-Hildreth makes school history in first state volleyball berth, sweeps S-E-M WILCOX — In an arena where you couldn’t hear your own thoughts, Wilcox-Hildreth volleyball made school history on Saturday. Cozad upsets Pierce in first round of C1 football playoffs A 424-mile round trip for Cozad football resulted in a huge upset, as the Haymakers spoiled Pierce's perfect season on Friday, Oct. 30. Cozad … VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time S-E-M volleyball earned enough wildcard points to reach a district final. The Mustangs will face Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Saturday, Oc… Gothenburg shuts out Scotus in 1st round of C2 playoffs GOTHENBURG — No. 7 Gothenburg won its first-round matchup of the Class C2 football playoffs 20-0 over No. 10 Scotus Central Catholic on Friday… NSAA releases All-Class state volleyball brackets The Nebraska State Activities Association released the All-Class state volleyball brackets Saturday. 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