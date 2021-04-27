Another Minutemaids win

LEXINGTON - The Minutemaids marked their tenth win of the season with another win over the Grand Island Northwest Vikings on Monday, April 26. The Minutemaids came back from a two point deficit to tie the game in regulation time and two Goals from Citlali Prado gave the Minutemaids the win in overtime, 4-2.

The Minutemaids trailed the Northwest Vikings at the end of the first half, 2-1, with Venus Sanchez scoring Lexington’s lone goal in the first 40 minutes. The Minutemaids regained composure for the second half.

Lexington maintained possession for longer stretches in the second 40 minutes, proving to have more disciplined ball handling and at times, comically running circles around Northwest strikers, goading Lexington students to let out loud groans when Northwest players were left behind.

Abby Allen caught a cross ball with her left foot to tie the game, 2-2, giving the ‘Maids another chance at a win.

Lexington defense did their job and stopped the lady Vikings from making any more plays, and two goals from Citlali Prado in the overtime period gave Lexington the 4-2 lead for the win.

The Lexington Minutemaids are now 10-4 on their season.