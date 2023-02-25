We all agree that our kids are our future. In every community across our state, no matter the size, we all want the same thing – a better future for our kids than we had. Our highest priority is to protect our kids and their adolescent minds until they are old enough to discern and make their own decisions.

That is why I support Senator Kauth’s bill, LB 574, that will keep misinformed parents from allowing their kid to have irreversible, gender-altering surgery. There is a reason why kids in Nebraska must be 18 to get a tattoo or 21 to drink alcohol and buy tobacco products. We enact laws like this because we understand that kids lack the judgment necessary to make certain kinds of decisions.

Senator Kauth’s LB 575, which I also support, will provide protections for single-sex spaces particularly girl’s sports, bathrooms, and changing rooms. We need to pass this commonsense bill to keep less protective policies out of our state.

As your governor, I will fight with every breath to help parents protect their kids. We all agree our future of Nebraska depends on it.

If you have any questions about our vision for Nebraska, please call my office at 402-471-2244 or email me at jim.pillen@nebraska.gov. Together we can!