This stage of my life is kind of an odd juxtaposition of memories of my past and hopes for my future especially when it comes to my family.

I’ve often said what a wonderful childhood I had, bragged on it really. I had two parents who loved each other, siblings that, although there being quite an age gap from first three to my brother and I, were always close and happy to spend time together. I had cousins that I grew up with playing well together during family get-togethers and staying at each other’s housed in the summer. I grew up in the same house until I left for college. Many of my friends from my childhood went from Kindergarten to senior year with me and I can still tell you where most of them are today. Life was easy. Life was good. I didn’t really have much of a care in the world.

Then my young adult life was different, but still has still left me with great memories. I married my high school sweetheart, started a family, learned to be a working adult. It wasn’t all sunshine and roses. There were hard times. But besides losing that first love, even that time of my life leaves me with so many wonderful memories. So many things from when my boys were little still remain in my memory and heart. I was really happy. Losing David was awful, but even he left me with so many wonderful memories of our time together. So many stories to tell about those years. So many things that still make me smile. Even in the difficult times, life was good.

Life then presented a second chance at love and, even though it didn’t go as I would have predicted, there are still good memories there. Adding Taylor to our family, watching all three kids grow and mature into good, solid people. Amidst the messy, uncomfortable and even sad, there are still sprinkled in many good memories.

So I carry all of the memories of my first sixty years with me, but I’m nowhere near ready to sit back in a rocking chair and just spend the rest of my life reminiscing. There is still a lot to see and do and accomplish. But those cherished memories of my past are the building blocks for my future hopes. I can’t have one without the other. The cherished memories of my children when they were young makes me understand in the present what amazing young adults they have become. And it gives me hope for what wonderful things they will be putting out into the world as their lives progress.

And now, beyond my children, I have my grandchildren playing a part in my future. DJ-the six year old who is full of enthusiasm and energy. He soaks up things like a sponge. He is obsessed with Pokemon and has discovered his love of science, math and reading. Patrick, now almost three, is the wonder child. Born 3-months premature, he’s already overcome a lot in his life. He still has some catching up to do, but Grammy has no doubts he’ll get there. Both boys are the light of my life and each week when we FaceTime I just wish there was a way to reach through the screen to give them a squeeze. Their smiles and “love you” each week keep me going.

And soon there will be a third grandchild-a girl. By the time this publishes, she’ll probably be here. Watching your children become parents is a joy that is hard to describe, but this will be my baby having her baby, my little girl welcoming her little girl. It creates an extra little tug on my heart strings. I can’t wait to meet her and see my daughter be a momma.

So I am blessed with so many wonderful memories of my younger years. But I hold so much hope for what is in store in the years yet to come. Growing up in love, raising my children in love and watching them now raise their own children with love means the future of my family, my legacy is bright. I’m so excited for what still lies ahead. And that keeps me sunny side up.