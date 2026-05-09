Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Praying God’s words for other people blesses you abundantly Diane Yeutter May 9, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Are you praying fervently for a loved one? Do you pray for those you don’t know?kAm!C2J6C :D 2 A@H6C7F= H62A@? H96? J@F’C6 DE2?5:?8 :? E96 82A 7@C D@>6@?6 H9@ ?665D 5:G:?6 AC@E64E:@?]k^Am Diane Yeutter kAm!C2J6CD HC:EE6? :? E96 q:3=6 2C6 v@5\3C62E965[ E96J 4@?E2:? v@5 2?5 C6=62D6 9:D DA:C:EF2= 2FE9@C:EJ]k^AmkAm!C2J:?8 7@C v@5 E@ 36 2 D9:6=5 2?5 AC@E64E@C :?G:E6D 5:G:?6 D64FC:EJ[ 2?5 C67F86 7C@> A9JD:42=[ 6>@E:@?2=[ 2?5 DA:C:EF2= 52?86CD]k^Am kAmx7 J@F 2C6 =:G:?8 C:89E H:E9 v@5[ J@FC AC2J6C :D D@>6E9:?8 A@H6C7F= 2?5 E@ 36 C64<@?65 H:E9]k^Am People are also reading… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual Sutton sisters claim third and fourth at Central Conference Track Invite Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property kAm%96 7@==@H:?8 6I2>A=6D FD6 D4C:AEFC6 2D AC2J6C E92E 4@G6CD @E96CD H:E9 v@5’D AC6D6?46 2D 2 D9:6=5 2?5 AC@E64E:@?] %@ A6CD@?2=:K6[ :?D6CE E96 ?2>6 @7 E96 @?6 7@C H9@> J@F 2C6 AC2J:?8ik^AmkAm!D2=> di`a[ “{@C5[ x AC2J E92E *@F 3=6DD W}2>6X 2?5 DFCC@F?5 E96> H:E9 J@FC 72G@C 2D H:E9 2 D9:6=5 E@52J]”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm!D2=> bib[ “v@5[ D9:6=5 W}2>6X @? 2== D:56Dj 8C@F?5 E96:C 766Ej =:7E E96:C 9625 9:89]”k^Am kAm!D2=> ``hi``c[ “u2E96C[ J@F 2C6 E96 A=246 @7 BF:6E C6EC62E 7@C W}2>6Xj W}p|tX H2:ED 7@C J@FC (@C5 E@ C6?6H E96>]”k^Am kAm!D2=> h`ici “v@5[ J@FC 9F86[ @FEDEC6E4965 2C>D AC@E64E W}2>6X \ F?56C E96> E96J 2C6 A6C764E=J D276j J@FC 2C>D 76?5 @77 2== 92C>]”k^Am kAma %96DD2=@?:2?D bib[ “%96 |2DE6C ?6G6C =6ED W}p|tX 5@H?] w6’== DE:4< 3J E96> 2?5 AC@E64E E96> 7C@> 6G:=]”k^AmkAmpD J@F DE2?5 :? E96 82A[ :?E6C465:?8 7@C @E96CD[ 36=:6G6 E92E v@5 42? EFC? D:EF2E:@?D 2C@F?5] w6’== 6G6? 42== FA@? 8F2C5:2? 2?86=D E@ H2E49 @G6C E96>]k^Am kAm%CFE9 :D 2C>@C 2?5 5:G:?6 3=6DD:?8 4@G6CD J@F 2D 2 D9:6=5]k^AmkAm%96 q:3=6 AC@>:D6D E92E 2D J@F AC2J 7@C @E96CD[ J@FC AC2J6CD H:== C6EFC? E@ J@F 2D 3=6DD:?8D[ @7E6? >F=E:A=:65]k^AmkAm*@F’== =625 2 D64FC6[ A62467F= =:76 5C2H:?8 4=@D6 E@ E96 962CE @7 v@5]k^Am kAm*@FC DA:C:EF2= DEC6?8E9 H:== :?4C62D6[ J@F’== 6IA6C:6?46 566A6?:?8 72:E9 2?5 ;@J[ D@ A6CD6G6C6 :? 5@:?8 8@@5 2?5 ECFDE:?8 E92E v@5 H:== 2?DH6C J@FC AC2J6CD]k^Am kAmk6>m— |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Susan Bennett: She’s lived the winters of life — and learned how to wait for spring When everything feels cold and uncertain, remember this: spring comes back. Susan Bennett tells her story of resilience and renewal. Paul Hammel: Anger rises over changes made in citizen-adopted laws Almost every time I head over to the local work-out joint, there’s some petition circulators waiting. Sarah Neben: Driving in the raging rain A “Hallmark Moment,” previously defined by my mom Brenda, is a moment between a couple that is not about the sweetness that you would see duri… Susan Bennett: PE class Do you remember having physical education, or PE classes when you were a student?