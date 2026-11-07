Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: Veterans Day Susan Bennett Nov 7, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Veterans Day is next week. Communities around the country hold ceremonies, celebrations, parades and schools hold programs and other events to recognize the men and women who have served our country. Susan Bennett kAm'6E6C2?D 2C6 9@?@C65 :?\A6CD@?[ D=:56 D9@HD 2C6 4C62E65[ 5:8?:E2C:6D DA62< 2?5 D@?8D 2C6 DF?8 2D 6G6CJ@?6 AC6D6?E D9@HD 2AAC64:2E:@? 7@C E96 D24C:7:46D @FC '6E6C2?D 92G6 >256 7@C FD]k^AmkAmx @7E6? =62G6 E96D6 6G6?ED 766=:?8 2 =:EE=6 49@<65 FA 2?5 G6CJ[ G6CJ 2AAC64:2E:G6] p== @7 E9:D 92AA6?D @? }@G] ``[ 2?5 E96? E96 52J A2DD6D] qFE @FC 2AAC64:2E:@? 7@C '6E6C2?D D9@F=5 ?6G6C A2DD @C ;FDE 36 2 @?6 52J 6G6?E]k^Am kAmxVG6 2=H2JD 4@?D:56C65 >JD6=7 2 A2EC:@E:4 A6CD@?[ 3FE E96 <:?5 @7 A2EC:@E:4 A6CD@? x 2> 492?865 :? a__g H96? >J D@? 564:565 E@ 6?=:DE :? E96 p:C u@C46]k^Am People are also reading… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Wilcox-Hildreth makes school history in first state volleyball berth, sweeps S-E-M Go Find It! Nebraska Here's how to watch Huskers vs. Illinois tonight Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers Cozad upsets Pierce in first round of C1 football playoffs Just: After this loss, something needs to change at Nebraska — there's no time to spare Dawson County wraps up Halloween week Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Nebraska stuck with kicker Kyle Cunanan, until it couldn't anymore Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Trump's midterm rebuke casts a new political landscape Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. 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