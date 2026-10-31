Top Story SPIRITUAL BLESSINGS Robert Litzenberger: Seasons show God's faithfulness Jessica Kennedy Oct 31, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Autumn is my favorite time of year. Something uniquely beautiful happens inside me during the fall.kAmx 92G6 >2?J >6>@C:6D E92E 4@??64E E@ E96 72== D62D@?] ~?6 @7 E96> :D H96? @FC 72>:=J >@G65 7C@> $>:E9G:==6[ |:DD@FC:[ E@ }@CE9 z2?D2D r:EJ]k^AmkAmx H2D :? 7:7E9 8C256[ 2?5 x E9:?< E92E :>AC6DD:@?23=6 E:>6 D92A65 E92E >6>@CJ]k^AmkAmx? $>:E9G:==6[ >J 525[ >@>[ 3C@E96CD[ D:DE6C 2?5 x H6C6 AC6A2C:?8 E@ 364@>6 >:DD:@?2C:6D E@ r@=@>3:2[ $@FE9 p>6C:42]k^Am kAmw@H6G6C[ v@5 =65 >J A2C6?ED :? 2 5:776C6?E 5:C64E:@?[ 2?5 @FC 72>:=J >@G65 E@ }@CE9 z2?D2D r:EJ] (6 >256 E92E >@G6 2E E96 6?5 @7 ~4E@36C]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M earns bid to Class D2 District final, faces Wilcox-Hildreth for a fifth time Go Find It! Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Cozad upsets Pierce in Class C-1 football playoffs Commissioners vote against vacating Road 425 Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition Gothenburg reverse sweeps Cozad, faces Kearney Catholic Tuesday in C1-7 subdistrict final Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools $3,125 Nebraska Pick 4 winning ticket sold in Lexington Gothenburg shuts out Scotus 1st round of C2 playoffs NSAA releases football playoff brackets Bomgaars to host Ladies Night in Lexington VOLLEYBALL: S-E-M wins in 5 over Brady, faces Wilcox-Hildreth Tuesday evening kAm$:?46 :E H2D 5FC:?8 72==[ E96 D62D@? 9:89=:89E65 E92E E:>6]k^AmkAm$62D@?D 492?86 C68F=2C=J E9C@F89 E96 J62C] v@5 6DE23=:D965 E96 492?8:?8 D62D@?D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmx? v6?6D:D H6 C625 E92E v@5 AC@>:D65 }@29[ “(9:=6 E96 62CE9 C6>2:?D[ D665E:>6 2?5 92CG6DE[ 4@=5 2?5 962E[ DF>>6C 2?5 H:?E6C[ 52J 2?5 ?:89E[ D92== ?@E 462D6” Wv6?6D:D giaa[ t?8=:D9 $E2?52C5 '6CD:@?X]k^Am kAm(96? }@29 2?5 9:D 72>:=J 42>6 @77 E96 2C<[ }@29 3F:=E 2? 2=E2C 2?5 >256 2 D24C:7:46 @7 E92?<D8:G:?8 E@ v@5] v@5 =@G65 E96 2C@>2 2?5 AC@>:D65 E92E D62D@?D H@F=5 4@?E:?F6 2D =@?8 2D E96 t2CE9 6I:DED]k^Am kAmv@5 >256 E92E AC@>:D6 324< :? v6?6D:D[ 2?5 E96 D62D@?D 4@?E:?F6 E@52J] ~?6 @7 >J 72G@C:E6 BF6DE:@?D E@ 2D< A6@A=6 :D[ “(92E :D J@FC 72G@C:E6 D62D@?n”k^AmkAm(92E H@F=5 J@F D2Jn xE :D :?E6C6DE:?8 E@ 962C E96 G2C:65 C6DA@?D6D 2?5 H9J E96J =:<6 E92E D62D@?]k^Am kAmt249 C6DA@?D6 FDF2==J DA62<D E@ v@5’D 4C62E:@? 2?5 E96:C 2AAC64:2E:@? 7@C :E] xE 4@F=5 36 23@FE ?6H =:76[ H2C>6C E6>A6C2EFC6D[ 4@@=6C E6>A6C2EFC6D[ @C E96 D62D@?’D 362FEJ]k^AmkAmx =@G6 E96 492?8:?8 =62G6D @7 u2== 2?5 E96 D:89E @7 92J 32=65 7@C E96 7:?2= E:>6 367@C6 H:?E6C 2?5 E96 4@C? 92CG6DE] p== @7 E96D6 AC@4=2:> v@5’D 72:E97F=?6DD]k^Am kAmx 42? ECFDE v@5 2?5 C6=J @? w:> 3642FD6 52J 2?5 ?:89E 2?5 E96 D62D@?D 2=H2JD 4@?E:?F6] %92E C67=64ED v@5’D 72:E97F= 492C24E6C]k^Am kAm(6== 5:5 y6C6>:29 6IAC6DD :E H96? 96 HC@E6[ “%96 DE62572DE =@G6 @7 E96 {~#s ?6G6C 462D6Dj 9:D >6C4:6D ?6G6C 4@>6 E@ 2? 6?5j E96J 2C6 ?6H 6G6CJ >@C?:?8j 8C62E :D J@FC 72:E97F=?6DD” W{2>6?E2E:@?D biaa\ab[ t$'X]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Paul Hammel: Nebraska ballot issues overview Proposed Constitutional Amendment 1: to expand term limits for Nebraska state senators from two consecutive, four-year terms to three consecut… Sarah Neben: Forced to be artsy Somewhere in the universe there is someone laughing — or maybe several folks are giggling. Susan Bennett: Am I really a senior citizen? Try looking up the definition of “senior citizen." Paul Hammel: To solve complicated issues like property taxes, it might help to change term limits It’s been 26 years since Nebraskans voted to impose term limits on state senators. Paul Hammel: Economic development agency takes a hit at the wrong time By any measure, Nebraska needs folks pitching the economic opportunities in our state.