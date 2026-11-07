Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Neben: When 'Nebraska Nice' wasn't so Sarah Neben Nov 7, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Nebraska Nice” was adopted by the Nebraska Tourism Commission in 2014 as the new state slogan, emphasizing the friendliness of folks around our great state.kAmu@C E96 >@DE A2CE[ H6 }63C2D<2?D 5@ E6?5 E@ 36 7C:6?5=J[ H6=4@>:?8 2?5 6?828:?8] xE’D D@>6E9:?8 E@ 36 AC@F5 @7] (6 2C6 2=D@ :?4C65:3=J A2DD:@?2E6 23@FE wFD<6C 7@@E32==]k^Am Sarah Neben kAmu@C D6G6? H66<D @FE @7 E96 J62C[ 72?D A24< |6>@C:2= $E25:F> :? {:?4@=?[ >2<:?8 :E }63C2D<2’D E9:C5 =2C86DE 4:EJ] wFD<6C 72?D 2C6 <?@H=658623=6 23@FE E96 DA@CE — ?@E >F49 86ED 3J E96>] (6 2C6 2=D@ 7C:6?5=J E@ @FE\@7\DE2E6 72?D H9@ 2C6 :? E@H? 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Nebraska Here's how to watch Huskers vs. Illinois tonight Alcohol compliance checks held in Dawson County Lexington Planning Commission approves final plat of Tyson property Ministerial association hosts Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner, seeks volunteers Cozad upsets Pierce in first round of C1 football playoffs Just: After this loss, something needs to change at Nebraska — there's no time to spare Dawson County wraps up Halloween week Senate candidate Dan Osborn addresses Tyson crisis Nebraska stuck with kicker Kyle Cunanan, until it couldn't anymore Lexington residents can expect increase in utility bills starting Jan. 1 Trump's midterm rebuke casts a new political landscape Pete Hegseth stares down likely impeachment vote. And he's not the only one kAmu@C >@DE @7 E96 6?E:C6 82>6 E96 wFD<6CD =65 3J 7@FC A@:?ED] %96? H6 925 2?@E96C 7@FCE9 BF2CE6C :>A=@D:@? 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E96 6586 @7 25F=E9@@5 2C6 H2E49:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Paul Hammel: Economic development agency takes a hit at the wrong time By any measure, Nebraska needs folks pitching the economic opportunities in our state. David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country My dad was very good at so many things — one of which was being a father. I am grateful to him for many more things than there are words in th… Robert Litzenberger: Seasons show God's faithfulness Autumn is my favorite time of year. Something uniquely beautiful happens inside me during the fall. 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