Top Story Robert Litzenberger: The Lord my helper Robert Litzenberger Oct 3, 2026 43 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More than once in my life, I have needed help. As independent people, we try to do things on our own without relying on anyone else.kAm%92E’D E96 p>6C:42? DA:C:E[ C:89En qFE E96? 2 E:>6 4@>6D H96? H6 2C6 56DA6C2E6[ 2?5 E96 @?=J H2J @FE :D E@ 2D< D@>6@?6 7@C 96=A]k^AmkAm~?6 E:>6 x ?66565 96=A H2D H96? x H2D 5C:G:?8 >J D@?’D H9:E6 A:4<FA ECF4< ?@CE9 @7 r@K25 @? r2==2H2J #@25]k^AmkAm%96 E:C6D H6C6?’E :? 8@@5 D92A6[ 2?5 23@FE E6? >:=6D ?@CE9 @7 r@K25[ 2 7C@?E E:C6 3=6H] p== x 4@F=5 5@ H2D D=@H 5@H? 2?5 AF== @G6C] x H2D @FE @7 46== C2?86[ D@ >J A9@?6 4@??64E65 E@ E96 D2E6==:E6 D@ x 4@F=5 E6IE E9@D6 H9@ >:89E 6G6?EF2==J H@?56C 23@FE >6]k^Am People are also reading… J’s Pumpkin Patch reopens in support of local families; pays homage to late cofounder Lexington principal Barry McFarland wrote lyrics for UNK Color Song while a student at UNK Natalie Ramirez sets new Lexington High School girls cross country record, takes third at UNK Invite Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Cozad rallies to support Ide through cancer treatment Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview kAmp7E6C x 4964<65 >J E:C6 2?5 H@?56C65 H92E E@ 5@[ D@>6@?6 5C@G6 FA 2?5 @776C65 >6 2 C:56 E@ r@K25] %92E H2D E96 96=A x ?66565 2E ;FDE E96 C:89E E:>6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp7E6C x 8@E 324< E@ E@H?[ x =:?65 FA 2 E@H ECF4< E@ E2<6 E96 A:4<FA 324< E@ r@K25] pE E96 D2>6 E:>6[ x ?66565 E@ 86E E@ }@CE9 !=2EE6 E@ A:4< FA >J 42C E92E 925 366? H@C<65 @? 2?5 H2D ?@H C625J]k^AmkAm%92E D@F?5D 4@>A=:42E65[ 3FE 2D :E EFC?65 @FE[ x 4@F=5 C:56 H:E9 E96 E@H ECF4< E@ r@K25[ H96C6 E96J 4@F=5 7:I E96 E:C6 E96 ?6IE 52J] %96 E@H ECF4< 5C:G6C =6E >6 C:56 H:E9 9:> 324< E@ }@CE9 !=2EE6 WH96C6 96 925 4@>6 7C@>X[ 2?5 96 H@F=5 E2<6 >6 E@ 86E >J 42C]k^Am kAmx 4@F=5 E96? 5C:G6 >J 42C 9@>6]k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 G6CD6D :? !D2=>D E92E D2J[ “x =@@< FA E@ E96 >@F?E2:?D — 5@6D >J 96=A 4@>6 7C@> E96C6n |J 96=A 4@>6D 7C@> E96 {~#s[ H9@ >256 962G6? 2?5 62CE9” W!D2=> `a`i`\a[ }6H {:G:?8 %C2?D=2E:@?X]k^AmkAmx 4C65:E E96 {@C5 7@C E96 96=A w6 AC@G:565 @? E96 52J >J A:4<FA E:C6 3=6H] w6 92D 366? 72:E97F= E@ >6[ 2?5 w6 92D ?6G6C =6E >6 5@H?]k^AmkAmw6 AC@G:56D 7@C >J ?665D[ 2?5 x D2J[ “%92?< J@FP” E@ E96 {@C5]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular David Hoffmann: A better chorus for the communities we serve In my first column last month, I told you where I’m coming from — both personally and geographically — as chairman of the board of Lee Enterpr… Paul Hammel: Report says Gov. Pillen's companies hired some undocumented immigrants The Flatwater Free Press, in conjunction with reporters with the New York Times, recently confirmed what many had suspected — that Gov. Jim Pi… Sarah Neben: Honoring Tom Following the Husker football game Saturday night in Lincoln, Gov. Jim Pillen and Larry the Cable Guy (otherwise known as Daniel Whitney) took… Letters to the editor for Sept. 19, 2026 Readers share their thoughts with The Courier. LETTER: Waterloo Public Library gets by with a lot of help from its Friends! The Waterloo Public Library gets by with a lot of help from our Friends!