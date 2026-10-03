Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: No matter the age, we still need our mommies Sarah Neben Oct 3, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 24 was a hard day for our 3-year-olds at Shining Star Preschool. It was raining hard when the students arrived and it continued to rain throughout most of the day.kAmx’> ?@E DFC6 :7 E92E 925 D@>6E9:?8 E@ 5@ H:E9 9@H @FC 52J H6?E[ 3FE x 36=:6G6 :E 5:5]k^Am Sarah Neben kAmp?5 244@C5:?8 E@ v@@8=6[ x >:89E 36 4@CC64E] xE D2:5[ “H62E96C 4@?5:E:@?D 42? 92G6 2 ?@E:4623=6 67764E @? 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Here's where they're going Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Cozad rallies to support Ide through cancer treatment Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office Nebraska Powerball player misses $389M jackpot by 1 white ball Scout Bell wins back-to-back titles at UNK High School cross country invite Lexington battles hard, comes up short Friday against Platteview kAmxE H2D 2=D@ A:4EFC6 52J] s66p?? $286 H:E9 !9@E@8C2A9J 3J s66p?? 42>6 E@ E96 49FC49 E@ E2<6 A9@E@D @7 E96 <:5D] $96 92D 366? 5@:?8 E9:D 7@C $9:?:?8 $E2C !C6D49@@= 7@C J62CD]k^AmkAmqFE E2<:?8 A:4EFC6D 2=D@ 492?86D @FC C68F=2C D4965F=6[ 2?5 :7 E96C6 :D @?6 E9:?8 E92E b\J62C\@=5D ?665 :E :D 2 4@?D:DE6?E 2?5 C68F=2C D4965F=6] %2<:?8 A:4EFC6D E92E >@C?:?8 E9C6H 6G6CJE9:?8 @FE @7 H924<]k^Am kAmpD D@@? 2D s66p?? 42>6 :?E@ E96 4=2DDC@@> 2?5 D2:5 D96 H2D C625J E@ DE2CE E2<:?8 E96 <:5’D A9@E@D[ 2E =62DE 7:G6 @7 E96> D2:5 E96J 925 E@ FD6 E96 C6DEC@@>]k^Am kAm|J 96=A6C 7@C E96 52J[ |2CJ y@ !286[ G@=F?E66C65 E@ H2=< E96 DEF56?ED E@ E96 32E9C@@> H9:=6 x D2:5 x H@F=5 DE2CE E2<:?8 <:5D 5@H? 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J@FC >@>’D D9@F=56C W?@ >2EE6C 9@H @=5 J@F 2C6X 2?5 92G:?8 96C =:DE6? E@ 2== J@FC EC@F3=6D H:E9 2 DJ>A2E96E:4 62C]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular David Hoffmann: A better chorus for the communities we serve In my first column last month, I told you where I’m coming from — both personally and geographically — as chairman of the board of Lee Enterpr… Paul Hammel: Report says Gov. Pillen's companies hired some undocumented immigrants The Flatwater Free Press, in conjunction with reporters with the New York Times, recently confirmed what many had suspected — that Gov. Jim Pi… Sarah Neben: Honoring Tom Following the Husker football game Saturday night in Lincoln, Gov. 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