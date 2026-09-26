Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: Honoring Tom Sarah Neben Sep 26, 2026 Sep 26, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following the Husker football game Saturday night in Lincoln, Gov. Jim Pillen and Larry the Cable Guy (otherwise known as Daniel Whitney) took the field with Tom Osborne. Sarah Neben kAmsC] %@> W2D 96 :D <?@H? E@ >2?J @7 FDX H2D :?5F4E65 2D E96 agE9 >6>36C @7 E96 }63C2D<2 w2== @7 u2>6 @? uC:52J] w:D 3FDE[ H9:49 H:== C6D:56 :? E96 DE2E6 42A:E@= 3F:=5:?8[ H2D C6G62=65 E@ wFD<6C ?2E:@? 2E E96 4@?4=FD:@? @7 E96 82>6 H:E9 }@CE9 s2<@E2]k^AmkAmt2C=:6C[ v@G] !:==6? D2:5[ “%96C6 :D ?@3@5J :? 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Now 88, Kearney man is passing down his legacy Childhood dream comes true; Drink Eazy set to open storefront Ethan Atchison throws 3 TDs in Cozad's homecoming shutout of Alliance Pink Fest raises funds for Dawson County cancer care Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day City of Lexington adopts fiscal year 2027 budget, signs annual forms Lexington wins home tennis dual 4-1 over Adams Central Tuesday Dawson County Democrats to hold Volunteer Fair Sept. 26 at Lexington library Ethan Atchison throws 4 touchdowns, runs for 1 in Cozad’s shutout of Broken Bow Matt Rhule didn’t like Nebraska’s halftime habit. So he changed it Communication main topic at first Orange and Black meeting, school district plans new platform Inaugural Garlic Festival in Eustis benefits local library Lutheran Family Services awarded $2.4M Rural Health Transformation Grant to expand behavioral health services in North Platte Video: Matt Rhule's full press conference after Nebraska's win over Michigan State kAm~D3@C?6 :D 2 E9C66\E:>6 ?2E:@?2= E:E=6 H:??:?8 wFD<6C 7@@E32== 9625 4@249[ 7@C>6C 2E9=6E:4 5:C64E@C 2E E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 }63C2D<2[ 2 >6>36C @7 E96 4@==686 7@@E32== 92== @7 72>6[ 7@C>6C }63C2D<2 4@?8C6DD>2? 2?5 >6?E@C]k^AmkAmvC@H:?8 FA E9@F89[ x <?6H 9:> 2D r@249 %@>] |@DE 6G6CJ $2EFC52J >@> H@F=5 EFC? @? z#'} 2?5 =:DE6? E@ E96 wFD<6C 82>6 @? 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