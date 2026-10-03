Top Story SUNNY SIDE UP Susan Bennett: In your dreams Susan Bennett Oct 3, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Have you ever tried to analyze your dreams? Do you ever just wake up and think, "What the heck was that all about?"kAmu@C D@>6 C62D@?[ xVG6 925 2 4@FA=6 @7 4C2KJ 5C62>D E9:D H66< 2?5 x 92G6 ?@ :562 H92E 42FD65 E96>] %96C6 2C6 E96 H6:C5 5C62>D[ E96 D42CJ @?6D 2?5 E96 @?6D @7 H9:49 H6 H:== ?6G6C DA62<]k^Am Susan Bennett kAmqFE 2== @7 E96> >:89E >2<6 J@F H@?56C H9J J@FC 3C2:? E@@< J@F E96C6 H9:=6 J@F EC:65 E@ 86E D@>6 A62467F= C6DE]k^AmkAm~?6 @7 E96 H6:C5 5C62>D E92E x 925 E9:D H66< E@@< A=246 :? w@=5C686[ :? 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Here's where they're going Lexington native Nikki Sonthana leads UNK Cheer team as head captain Malcom and Propp total 73 kills in Cozad's reverse sweeps of McCook, Cambridge Tuesday Lexington tennis wins title at Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday Good Samaritan introduces Urgent Orthopedic Care Dawson County residents express frustration at joint public hearing, seek solution to rising property taxes Just: Feel-good story Vincent Genatone just one part of feel-good Nebraska day Tom Brady's aviation habits after his retirement from pro football FOOTBALL: Gothenburg puts their foot on the gas, wins homecoming in shutout of Chase County Ex-wife of Lancaster County sheriff candidate raises questions about fitness for office How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Maryland: Time, TV and streaming info kAmu:CDE @7 2==[ x E9:?< x @?=J <?@H EH@ qC25D] ~?6 :D >J 4@FD:? 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FA 2 =:EE=6 3:E] ~z {@C5nQk^Am kAmw2G:?8 E92E AC2J6C 962C5 2?5 8C2?E65 H@F=5 46CE2:?=J 96=A >6 DE2CE E96 ?6IE 52J C6DE65[ C67C6D965 2?5 DF??J D:56 FA]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular David Hoffmann: A better chorus for the communities we serve In my first column last month, I told you where I’m coming from — both personally and geographically — as chairman of the board of Lee Enterpr… Paul Hammel: Report says Gov. Pillen's companies hired some undocumented immigrants The Flatwater Free Press, in conjunction with reporters with the New York Times, recently confirmed what many had suspected — that Gov. 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