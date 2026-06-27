MISS B Diane Yeutter: Living in gratitude touches Heaven Jessica Kennedy Jun 27, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People who live in gratitude are more likely to be content and filled with joy than those who fail to return thanks. Diane Yeutter kAmv:G:?8 E92?<D 7@C E96 3:8 2?5 D>2== E9:?8D D@7E6?D E96 D@F= 2?5 4F=E:G2E6D A6246]k^AmkAm|J 8C2?5>@E96C H2D 2 362FE:7F= D@F= 6>A@H6C:?8 6249 4@?G6CD2E:@? H:E9 8C2E67F=?6DD]k^AmkAm~?6 E:>6[ H96? DA6?5:?8 E96 ?:89E[ 2D D96 H2D A66=:?8 42CC@ED 2E E96 <:E496? D:?<[ D96 D2:5 D@>6E9:?8 E92E 4@?7FD65 >6] “%92?< J@F 7@C D6EE:?8 E96 E23=6]”k^Am kAm“(9J 5:5 J@F D2J E92En x 92G6?’E 5@?6 :E]”k^Am People are also reading… Lexington man charged with three sexual assault felonies Gosper County Sheriff's Office investigating drowning death at Johnson Lake Lincoln Diocese pays woman who accused priest of sex abuse $75,000 to release claims Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain Love Island watch party specials at the bar Hinkel explains new Alzheimer's treatments during Lunch and Learn at Gothenburg YMCA The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Biz Buzz: Kitties and coffee cafe, new thrift store, doughnuts and more. Younes Landing breweries, golf driving range provide new gathering spots in Kearney Military museum showcases three vehicles during first summer Demo Day Nebraska's new Adidas football uniform includes redesigned numbers, pants Dawson County Commissioners discuss police training during brief meeting Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership Lexington City Council approves downtown storefront church's conditional use permit Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar kAm“q642FD6 x <?@H J@F H:==] xE’D ;FDE =:<6 v@5] (96? J@F AC2J E@ v@5[ E92?< 9:>] %92?< 9:> 7@C E96 2?DH6C 367@C6 :E 4@>6D] %92?<:?8 9:> D9@HD E92E J@F 2AAC64:2E6 9:>]”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmpD y6DFD H2D ?62C:?8 2 G:==286[ `_ =6A6CD D9@FE65 @FE E@ 9:> 2?5 D2:5[ “y6DFD[ |2DE6C[ 92G6 >6C4J @? FDP”k^AmkAmy6DFD 962=65 2== `_ =6A6CD] “p?5 @?6 @7 E96>[ H96? 96 D2H E92E 96 H2D 962=65[ C6EFC?65[ 2?5 H:E9 2 =@F5 G@:46 8=@C:7:65 v@5[ 2?5 76== 5@H? @? 9:D 7246 2E w:D 766E[ 8:G:?8 w:> E92?<D]” {F<6 `fi`d\`ek^Am kAm~?6 @FE @7 `_ =6A6CD 6IAC6DD65 8C2E:EF56]k^Am kAm%96 =24< @7 2AAC64:2E:@? 7C@> E96 ?:?6 @E96C =6A6CD 92D 2=H2JD 4@?7FD65 >6]k^AmkAmq6:?8 2 =6A6C >62?E J@F H6C6 C6>@G65 7C@> 6G6CJ52J =:76] *@F 4@F=5?’E H@C< E@ 62C? 2 =:G:?8[ J@F 4@F=5?’E 8@ E@ E96 >2C<6E 7@C 7@@5[ J@F 4@F=5?’E 8@ E@ E96 DJ?28@8F6 E@ H@CD9:A] *@F 4@F=5?’E =:G6 2E 9@>6] |@DE =6A6CD 368865 2?5 D42G6?865 E96 C@25 7@C D4C2AD @7 7@@5 E@ DFCG:G6]k^AmkAm$@[ H9J 5:5?’E E96 @E96C ?:?6 D9@H 2AAC64:2E:@? 7@C E96:C 962=:?8nk^Am kAm$2J:?8 E92?< J@F E@ v@5 D9@HD 2AAC64:2E:@? 7@C H92E w6 92D 5@?6[ 7@C H92E w6 :D 5@:?8[ 2?5 7@C H92E w6 H:== 5@]k^Am kAm“%@ DA62< 8C2E:EF56 :D 4@FCE6@FD 2?5 A=62D2?E[ E@ 6?24E 8C2E:EF56 :D 86?6C@FD 2?5 ?@3=6[ 3FE E@ =:G6 8C2E:EF56 :D E@ E@F49 w62G6?]” — y@92??6D p] v26CE?6Ck^AmkAmk6>m— |:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Letter to the editor: Community input is not conflict — it's partnership "Public input does not have to create conflict. In fact, some of the strongest and most successful community projects begin with open dialogue… Diane Yeutter: Always heed the voice of the Holy Spirit The believer in Jesus has access to remarkable privileges as we trust God’s limitless potential in our lives. Sarah Neben: What makes a dad We will celebrate Father’s Day June 21. Paul Hammel: Name-calling, verbal missteps dog the governor Gov. Jim Pillen has always insisted that he’s “not a politician,” but more of a regular guy. Susan Bennett: The wreck that wasn’t saga continues This may be a mistake. I’m not feeling very “sunny side up” right now, but I’m writing to regain my positivity. Hang with me on this one.