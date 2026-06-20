Top Story MISS B Diane Yeutter: Always heed the voice of the Holy Spirit Jessica Kennedy Jun 20, 2026 42 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The believer in Jesus has access to remarkable privileges as we trust God’s limitless potential in our lives. Diane Yeutter kAm!C@>AE:?8D @7 E96 w@=J $A:C:E :D 2? :?G2=F23=6 25G2?E286 E92E 8F:56D[ AC@E64ED[ 2?5 6>A@H6CD r9C:DE:2?D]k^AmkAm%96 $A:C:E’D FC8:?8D 4@??64E FD E@ E96 A=2? 2?5 H:D5@> @7 v@5]k^AmkAmvC2?5>2 42==65 :E v@5’D DE:==[ D>2== G@:46] xE :D @7E6? 76=E >@C6 E92? 962C5]k^AmkAm(96? H6 9665 E96 AC@>AE:?8 @7 9:D G@:46[ 96 8F:56D FD 2?5 5:C64ED FD E@ >2<6 C:89E 49@:46D 2?5 2G@:5 92C>]k^Am People are also reading… Lexington School Board approves funds to acquire property through eminent domain The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Cozad man faces felony charge after incident at bar Overton Bandit seniors down Cozad Reds 12-4 Holiday Inn Express & Suites joins Lexington community with ribbon cutting Johnson Lake tests positive for E. Coli bacteria Event to support dislocated workers in Lexington to be held June 16 at Central Community College America's housing: unaffordable, unavailable. Many of us are giving up Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester Small town, big heart: Eustis celebrates German heritage at Wurst Tag Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Pony Express stops outside Cozad on way to California Road work will begin June 23 on N-47 and L-24D in Gothenburg Lexington City Council unanimously approves rezoning Woman’s daughter among 2 arrested after her suffocation death in Elkhorn area kAm$6G6C2= J62CD 28@[ :E H2D E:>6 E@ D4965F=6 2 >2>>@8C2>] x 564:565 E@ H2:E 2?@E96C J62C]k^AmkAm%96 G@:46 :?D:56 >J 962CE FC865[ “|2<6 E96 2AA@:?E>6?E]”k^AmkAm~?6 ?:89E[ H9:=6 x H2D D=66A:?8[ @FC 42E H2=<65 24C@DD >J 496DE] tI4CF4:2E:?8 A2:? H@<6 >6 7C@> 2 566A D=66A]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmx >256 2? 2AA@:?E>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE E9C66 J62CD 7@F?5 FD :? 2?5 @FE @7 5@4E@C @77:46D 2?5 @A6C2E:?8 C@@>D]k^Am kAm%96 7:CDE >2;@C 564:D:@? E@ 36 >256 H2D 49@@D:?8 36EH66? 2 =F>A64E@>J @C 2 >2DE64E@>J]k^Am kAm(6 56=:36C2E65 E96 49@:46 H6:89:?8 AC@D 2?5 4@?D @7 3@E9 DFC8:42= AC@465FC6D]k^AmkAm%96 72>:=:2C G@:46 @7 E96 {@C5 4FE E9C@F89 @E96C A6@A=6’D @A:?:@?D 2?5 6G6? AC@76DD:@?2= C64@>>6?52E:@?D] w6 AC@>AE65 >6 E@ 49@@D6 2 >2DE64E@>J]k^AmkAmp7E6C DFC86CJ[ >J @?4@=@8:DE DE2E65[ “xE’D 2 8@@5 E9:?8 J@F 925 2 >2DE64E@>J] x7 J@F 925?’E[ :? D:I >@?E9D[ J@F H@F=5 92G6 366? 2 G6CJ[ G6CJ[ G6CJ D:4< 82=]”k^Am kAm}F>6C@FD DA@ED @7 42?46C C6>2:?65 F?56E64E65 6G6? 27E6C 2C5F@FD C@FE:?6 E6DED]k^AmkAm%96 AC@>AE:?8 @7 E96 w@=J $A:C:E ?@E @?=J =65 >6 E@ 86E D4C66?65[ 3FE w6 =65 >6 E@ >2<6 2 =:76\D2G:?8 564:D:@?]k^Am kAmv@5’D DE:==[ D>2== G@:46 8F:565 >6 E@ H2=< :? 9:D H:==[ 2?5 5@ H92E H2D ?66565 7@C @AE:>2= 962=E9]k^AmkAm(96? H6 9665 E96 G@:46 @7 E96 w@=J $A:C:E[ H6 AFE @FCD6=G6D :? E96 42A23=6 92?5D @7 v@5[ ECFDE:?8 E96 @FE4@>6 E@ 9:D 72E96C=J 42C6]k^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m— k^DEC@?8m|:DD qk^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: Party in the pasture Dan and I attended the “Party in the Pasture” aka the 2026 Cattlemen’s Ball last Saturday north of Cozad. What is lost when strangers stop talking to each other? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 Paul Hammel: Nebraska: it really has a lot of cool stuff to see/experience Memorial Day has come and gone, so it’s time to hit the road. Paul Hammel: Getting straight answers — and not half answers — harder and harder A crusty, old state worker once told me that “the story of government is not what is said is not so, it is what is so is not said.” How does servant leadership make workplaces stronger? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 From grocery stores to manufacturing plants, the hosts examine trust, listening and relationship-building as keys to long-term organization…