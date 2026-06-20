Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: What makes a dad Jessica Kennedy Jun 20, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We will celebrate Father’s Day June 21.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ v@@5 w@FD6<66A:?8[ “%96 2??F2= 9@=:52J H2D DE2CE65 3J $@?@C2 $>2CE s@55 2 76H J62CD 27E6C |@E96C’D s2J H2D 7:CDE 46=63C2E65 ‘E@ 6DE23=:D9 2? @77:4:2= 6BF:G2=6?E 7@C |@E96C’D s2J 7@C >2=6 A2C6?ED]’ xE H2D 2 DF446DD 7C@> E96 DE2CE] %96 7:CDE 6G6C u2E96C’D s2J H2D 46=63C2E65 @? yF?6 `h[ `h`_[ :? (2D9:?8E@? $E2E6[ 2=E9@F89 :E H2D?’E ?2>65 2 ?2E:@?2= 9@=:52J F?E:= !C6D:56?E #:492C5 }:I@? 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Many of us are giving up Locals earn spots on UNL's Deans' lists for spring semester Small town, big heart: Eustis celebrates German heritage at Wurst Tag Nebraska requests exemption from Medicaid work requirements in Dawson County Pony Express stops outside Cozad on way to California Road work will begin June 23 on N-47 and L-24D in Gothenburg Lexington City Council unanimously approves rezoning Woman’s daughter among 2 arrested after her suffocation death in Elkhorn area kAm$96 96=5 E96 7:CDE u2E96C’D s2J 46=63C2E:@? 2E E96 *|rp :? $A@<2?6[ (2D9:?8E@?]k^AmkAmxE :D :>A@CE2?E E@ 92G6 2 52J D6E 2D:56 E@ 9@?@C E96 DA64:2= >6? :? @FC =:G6D] x 2> =F4<J E@ 92G6 <?@H? >2?J[ 3FE E9C66 G6CJ 6I46AE:@?2= >6? 4@>6 E@ >:?5]k^AmkAm%96 7:CDE :D >J A2E6C?2= 8C2?5A2[ r@?C25 #6?<6?[ H9@ x 42==65 “!2A2]”k^AmkAmw6 5:5 ?@E 92G6 2? 62DJ =:76 8C@H:?8 FA[ 3FE 96 C2C6=J E2=<65 23@FE :E] w6 42>6 @G6C E@ E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 7C@> v6C>2?J @? 2 3@2E 2D 2 J@F?8 3@J 3FE H2D 23=6 E@ C6>6>36C D66:?8 E96 $E2EF6 @7 {:36CEJ 4@>:?8 :?E@ t==:D xD=2?5]k^Am kAm%96 DE@CJ :D C2E96C >FC<J[ 3FE :E :D 36=:6G65 E92E D@>6 72>:=J H2D 2=C625J =:G:?8 :? 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E96 E9:C5 $F?52J :? yF?6 2?5 6G6CJE9:?8 E96J 2C6 E@ FD] (92E >2<6D 2 525n "F2=:E:6D @7 86?6C@D:EJ[ 72:E97F=?6DD[ A2E:6?46[ 2?5 =@G6]k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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