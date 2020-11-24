Two Rivers reports 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths

DAWSON COUNTY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 13 additional COVID-19 related deaths throughout their seven county district.

In Buffalo County the individuals were a female in her 60s, a male in his 80s, two females in their 90s and two males in their 90s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Dawson County they were a female in her 70s, a male in his 70s, two females in their 80s and a male in his 80s.

In Phelps County they were a male in his 70s and a male in his 90s.

“These deaths were not reported earlier as we were waiting on the official notices that confirmed that the deaths were in fact, related to COVID-19,” according to the Two Rivers press release.

The death total in the Two Rivers region has now reached 67. There have now been 934 deaths in the state of Nebraska. Of those, 56 percent were male and 43 percent were female.