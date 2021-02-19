Should real estate owned by community development agencies be taxed? Dawson Co. commissioners grapple with the question

The city has set up multiple redevelopment areas, these allow the city to enter into agreements with developers to ensure improvements are built.

“Our goal is to not to hold on to these lots, we prefer to get rid of all of them as soon as we could,” Copley said, “it is going to increase the tax base for ourselves.”

Copley did note redevelopment is a slow process and involves numerous factors, including getting people to build in the area.

Once the lots are sold, they then reenter the tax roll.

Dawson County Deputy Attorney Katherine Kühn said at this point in the meeting, the proper forms were not in the files to make these lots tax exempt. She asked that the forms be filed for the properties owned by the CDA.

Kühn had said during the prior meeting, the City of Lexington needed to communicate and provide documentation about their intention with the lots. She had said an argument could be made that they are exempt, but the city has not offered the proper communication.

Copley said he was not familiar with the fact that there were forms which needed to be signed to ensure tax exemption for the CDA. He said he was aware of permissive exemption forms which are due for charitable organizations, churches, non-profits, etc.