Senior Cruise to help Lexington Class of 2020 to celebrate on their traditional graduation date

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has robbed the class of 2020 a number of benchmarks normally associated with the end of their public schooling, honors night, prom and graduation to name a few.
On Sunday, May 10, the Lexington community can help these seniors celebrate what would have been their graduation date.
A Senior Cruise is planned to take place from 2-4 p.m.
Lexington seniors can meet in front of the Lexington Public Library on 9th and Washington at 1:30 p.m. in their own vehicles. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and only ride with people in their household.
Parents are invited to decorate cars and to observe the cruise from their front lawns and homes.
The community can tune into 93.1 FM The River while they make a tribute to Lexington seniors.
This is a private event, the Lexington Public School is not sponsoring this event, as the district is still under a directed health measure until May 31.
