Robin Stevens seeks to continue serving on the state school board

LEXINGTON — Gothenburg native Robin Stevens seeks re-election to the Nebraska State Board of Education and spoke with constituents on Wednesday, March 30 at Dawson Area Development.

Stevens was elected to the 7th District of the Nebraska State School Board in 2018 and started his four year term in January 2019. The 7th District is made up by more than 40 counties in central and western Nebraska, including Dawson and Gosper counties.

Stevens, the incumbent, is being challenged by Elizabeth Tegtmeier and Pat Moore.

Steven said he has spent the last 40 years as a professional educator and has served as a teacher, coach or administrator at some point in his career. During the last 13 years, he was the superintendent at Schuyler Community Schools.

“During my time in education, I have served on multiple committees and professional organizations. Most importantly, I had the opportunity to be a part of thousands of student lives,” Stevens said, “While I am a student of all aspects in the field of education, my passion is early childhood opportunities.”

“Not only have I been involved in the education institution during my adult life, but I have served my community, most recently Gothenburg, Nebraska. I have been a Rotarian for the past 19 years. I have been a member of the United Methodist Church my entire life. I currently serve as the Lay Leader for the Gothenburg 1st UMC,” Stevens said.

His top three priorities are to encourage more individuals to become teachers, to expand early childhood opportunities and to provide an environment where every child feels safe and cared for.

As for encouraging more people to be teachers, Stevens said the COVID-19 pandemic created a strain on teachers and there needs to be an effort to retain and recruit more individuals to the field. He also said there needs to be an examination of the barriers that are keeping people from getting into education.

As noted, Stevens said his passion is in early childhood education opportunities and noted the research is, “crystal clear,” that if children have quality early education, it sets them up for success throughout the rest of their lives.

As for keeping children safe, Stevens said one of those aspects was keeping children safe during the pandemic. He said Nebraska schools did a “marvelous” job of remaining open and that success is owed to the local school boards and administrators.

He also said bully issues in schools should be addressed to ensure every student feels like they have a safe environment to learn in.

Stevens did touch on the proposed health standards that received a backlash from parents across the state.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, “The initial draft of the standards proposed a year ago was praised by advocates of LGBTQ children as inclusive. The standards contained language recognizing diverse family structures, gender identities and sexual orientations. After complaints the material was not appropriate for children and reflected a political agenda, most of those references were stripped in a second draft.”

For more than a year, the state wrestled with the idea of writing health standards for Nebraska schools. Local school districts currently write their own. The state standards would be recommended but not required for districts.

Stevens made it clear that those standards were dropped in September 2021, but did note the controversy continued afterward.

“We didn’t do a good job early on of getting the health standards out to people, it hurt us and it hurt us badly. I understand that.” Stevens said. He said the state board has to reestablish trust with the people of the state.

There had been a movement to eliminate the state school board and put their functions under the Nebraska Governor’s control. Stevens noted the momentum has seemed to fade from this drive.

He said it is better if the voters can decide at the ballot box whether to retain a state school board member rather than hand over unilateral control to whoever is governor.

“My life is about faith, family and giving back through work and service for over 40 years. My life as a teacher, coach, principal, superintendent and now your representative to the State Board of Education has always been about one thing: giving one hundred percent for the kids,” Stevens said.