Rob and Natalie Anderson Family Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Farm Family of the Year.

There was a bittersweet trip in 2016, the last they would enjoy with Rob’s parents, as his father passed away on the flight home. Though a shock at the time, Rob recalls, “It seemed fitting in many ways.”

As with every family, the Andersons have had their fair share of health scares. Rob’s brother, Scott, survived a serious bout with cancer in 1998, which was an intense time for all. In 2011 Natalie fell seriously ill and was diagnosed with an extremely serious case of congestive heart failure accompanied by a host of complications. “Our lives were changed overnight,” notes Rob. “She poured everything she had into her recovery and raising the girls. The support we received from everyone was incredible.”

That support from family, friends and the community has continued throughout the years and allowed each to have great experiences, said Rob and Natalie.

As they reflected on their years involved in agriculture, Rob said one of the biggest challenges facing the industry now and in the years to come is the growing disconnect that the general public has with agriculture. “It used to be that someone had connections within a generation or two. That isn’t the case now. We have to do a better job of relating to the public.”