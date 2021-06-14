Rob and Natalie Anderson Family Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Farm Family of the Year.

It’s a life filled with tinkering, experimenting and plenty of risks, but tonight’s Farm Family of the Year has endured 28 years of challenges with faith and the eternal optimism that most farmers possess. Our honorees also join a unique club as they are the third generation of their family to receive the chamber’s Farm Family award.
Rob and Natalie Anderson started their farm life together in 1993. They are the fifth generation of the Anderson family to farm in Dawson County. James Anderson and his wife, Mary Ellen and their children, homesteaded ground that is now covered by Johnson Lake in 1878. Their son, A.J., grandson Harlan, great-grandson Kerry and now great-great-grandsons, Rob and Scott, have all farmed Platte Valley ground near the river which they obtained in 1880.
Rob’s parents, Kerry and Marion (Sear), joined the family farm following their marriage in 1957. Harlan and A.J. were among the original 17 stockholders in Cornland Dress Beef Co. at Lexington. Shortly after the plant opened, Harlan was hired as a cattle buyer and that’s when Kerry eased into the operation.
The younger Andersons soon started a family with son Scott arriving in 1958, daughter Susan in 1963 and Rob in 1968. There were plenty of chores and 4-H activities to fill the sibling’s calendars. There was also life at District 15 school, which all three Andersons attended.
As soon as he was able Rob was involved in Dawson County 4-H activities including showing beef, meats judging, Heritage Tour and more. He was part of a state champion meats judging team and went on with the team to represent Nebraska at the National 4-H Meats Judging contest.
A 1986 graduate of Lexington High School, Rob went on to study at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness in 1992.
Obtaining that degree took a little longer because he interrupted his studies for an overseas internship to Australia in 1988-89. He obtained, financed and completed his internship at “Drayton” farm in New South Wales, spending the Aussie crop year working cotton, corn and wheat fields.
Meanwhile, Natalie Foster was growing up while her family followed her father, Cliff Foster, to posts in Charleston, Illinois, Colorado Springs, Colo., Broken Bow, and Seward, as he was a Superintendent of Schools. Her mother, Marilyn (Jensen) Foster, was a School Osychologist in the Bellevue Public School system. Cliff left education when they arrived in Bellevue, eventually starting a school for computer programming, which led to her family starting an Apple computer store. The family retail store was a part of the computer revolution in education, home and business. All four kids in the Foster family got involved in every aspect of the family business.
Natalie graduated from 1986 from Bellevue West where she was active in Student Council and was on the Thunderette dance team.
Rob and Natalie met the year after he returned from Australia when he interviewed for a position with the New Student Enrollment (NSE) program at UNL. Natalie had been an orientation leader the year before and had worked with two of Rob’s best friends. They were the ones to encourage Rob to apply for the orientation leader position. “We joke that I had to complete a three-hour interview with Natalie to make the cut,” said Rob.
The two NSE staffers soon became a pair. Natalie went on to join the UNL Campus Activities and Programs student staff from 1989-90 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in December of 1990. From 1991-93 she was a graduate assistant at Offutt Air Force Base for the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a Masters of Human Relations in May of 1993. From 1983-89 she helped at Computer Works 1, her family’s Apple computer business. Then from 1990-92 she was a marketing manager for Magic Software, also part of the family computer business.
Rob remained in Lincoln to finish his degree, working in the Dean’s office at the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CASNR) as a member of Ag Ambassadors. After graduation in 1992 he went home to start farming.
Natalie and Rob were married on Aug. 7, 1993 in Bellevue. Thus began her adventure as a farm wife. While she did have farm ties through her maternal grandparents, as her mother grew up on their farm near Minden, Natalie admits she was pretty much a city girl when she arrived in Lexington.
“When I started farming it wasn’t the best of times. Not many young people were coming back at the time. The first year (1992) we had a very late hard freeze, followed by a July 4 hailstorm. We didn’t finish harvest that year until Dec. 23,” said Rob.
“The next year, when we got married, it was a cold, wet summer and the yields were poor. The following year there was a nasty wind that caused a lot of greensnap. Those tough years did pave the way for record yields in 1995.”
“For 12 years in a row he said to me, ‘This wasn’t a typical year,’” laughs Natalie.
For several years after returning home, Rob worked for the family corporation. As time went on he and his brother, Scott, started renting some of the farms that were in the existing operations. While the setup has evolved a bit, it maintains the same basic concept. “Scott and I both maintain our own operations, and after our parents passed, we continue as partners/owners in the family farming corporation. We work together as a team. We each have some autonomy, but we are able to have the benefits of pooling our resources.”
Through the years the brothers have continued to expand their operations, adding a farm here and there. “Several years back we even ventured over to the North side of the Platte River and maintain several farms there,” smiled Rob, referring to the local North vs. South side teasing that has occurred over the years because of the river division.
The Anderson family also expanded with the arrival of daughters Joelly, on July 11, 1998, and Camille on Aug. 13, 2000. Both of the girls were involved in helping when needed at the farm, including the stringing of miles of irrigation pipe.
Joelly notes, “When I was younger I always looked forward to going on tractor rides with my Dad or getting a ride on the back of his four-wheeler in the summer to go help him irrigate.”
As for those miles of irrigation pipe? Well, Rob often bribed the girls with donuts to go help him lay out or pick up pipe when they were growing up, said Joelly. “This was also something we did sometimes as a whole family.”
Both were involved in 4-H and enjoyed the Lexington swim team growing up. Later they became lifeguards at the Lexington Family Aquatic Center for many summers.
Joelly is a 2016 graduate of Lexington High School having competed in volleyball and basketball there. She graduated from UNL with a degree in Speech Communications and Disorders in 2020 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in the same field. She plans to graduate in 2022. While at UNL Joelly worked one semester in the Disney College Program as a lifeguard at Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World – her self-proclaimed happy place.
Camille is a 2018 LHS graduate and while she also enjoyed sports growing up, her competitive nature moved her toward mock trial competitions and she embraced the speech program as well. In 4-H she excelled in the clothing area where her original and conventional creations took her to Omaha Fashion Week multiple times, the Hillstead Gallery at UNL and two separate trips to the National Make-It-With Wool Contest.
She will be a senior at UNL this fall and is pursuing a degree in Spanish Secondary Education with hopes of studying abroad soon. She is also working with people from diverse backgrounds while tutoring at Lincoln Literacy.
During the nearly 30 years Anderson has been farming there have been plenty of changes. “Our cropping systems have evolved, working from conventional tillage, various forms of ridge tillage systems and now a strip tillage system on both our pivot and gravity irrigated ground,” Rob said.
“A major change for us since I returned to the operation has been the conversion of gravity irrigation to center pivot irrigation. We were always nearly 100 percent irrigated, but it has just changed forms. We still have plenty of loads of irrigation pipe to string out though, as the girls would certainly point out.”
Technology has also changed dramatically. Rob and Natalie recalled how they communicated early in their marriage with two-way radios, glancing at the shelf in the kitchen that used to hold their base unit. While they still have radios in the tractors, the base unit has been replaced with cell phones.
Kerry, Rob’s Dad, was always an early adopter of technology, and that has continued in his own operation, he said. “I remember stacking several Hiniker monitors for a fertilizer applicator – a complicated affair at the time. Now we have a single monitor controlling multiple products, recording everything, along with steering the tractors. Our conversion to GPS was simultaneous with a change in planters. It was more than a little unnerving that first year without markers,” he recalls.
Rob’s Dad started his operation with 300 acres and today Rob serves as president of Anderson Feedlot, Incorporated where he manages the books and labor for a 2,000-acre diversified grain production farm/custom farming operation that produces corn, soybeans and alfalfa.
Rob and Natalie have been engaged in the Lexington community since their marriage. Natalie was the administrator at Park Avenue Estates from 1993-94, spent time as an insurance agent with the Kiffin-Murphy Agency and from 2005-11 was a sales assistant at KRVN.
Among her volunteer activities she served as a member of the Nebraska Judicial Nominating Commission for District 11 from 2008-16, was a Minuteman Fine Arts parent from 2013-18 and served three years as president. She also has found it rewarding to mentor several first-generation college students. A 4-H Mom for 10 years, she also claims the title of Family and Farm Taxi Driver.
Rob served two years on the Dawson County Farm Bureau board of directors from 1994-96, is a member of the Lexington Optimist Club, was active in the founding and funding activities for the Orthman Community YMCA, as well as serves on the Lexington Regional Health Center board where he is the current chair and sits on the Lexington Community Foundation board of directors.
He was a member of Nebraska’s LEAD program’s Class XVI (16) in 1998-99 and spent his international study seminar in Estonia, Russia and Finland. He also served eight years as chairman of the Nebraska Farm Service Agency Committee, being appointed by President George W. Bush to the five-member committee charged with administration of the federal farm programs in Nebraska.
Both are active in a number of other civic endeavors and volunteer projects and the family are members of the United Methodist Church in Lexington.
But it isn’t all work at the Andersons, as they have allowed time to attend their girls’ activities and Husker sporting events. There were occasional ski trips to Colorado where they stayed at Natalie’s parents’ home in the mountains near Dillon. They look forward to returning more often as they work on renovating the mountain house purchased from the Foster estate.
A special trip for both was when they returned to Australia in January of 2019 to visit Rob’s Australian “family.” Then they have been blessed to have several trips to Hawaii. “Mom and Dad were passionate about their time there, and we love it as well.”
There was a bittersweet trip in 2016, the last they would enjoy with Rob’s parents, as his father passed away on the flight home. Though a shock at the time, Rob recalls, “It seemed fitting in many ways.”
As with every family, the Andersons have had their fair share of health scares. Rob’s brother, Scott, survived a serious bout with cancer in 1998, which was an intense time for all. In 2011 Natalie fell seriously ill and was diagnosed with an extremely serious case of congestive heart failure accompanied by a host of complications. “Our lives were changed overnight,” notes Rob. “She poured everything she had into her recovery and raising the girls. The support we received from everyone was incredible.”
That support from family, friends and the community has continued throughout the years and allowed each to have great experiences, said Rob and Natalie.
As they reflected on their years involved in agriculture, Rob said one of the biggest challenges facing the industry now and in the years to come is the growing disconnect that the general public has with agriculture. “It used to be that someone had connections within a generation or two. That isn’t the case now. We have to do a better job of relating to the public.”
Another real challenge is finding people with the right skills to get the job done, said Rob. “It requires a unique passion about what we do and where we live. We all have to be involved in our community to make it work.”
Natalie shared advice that any young farm family can take to heart. “Get involved. Establish relationships. Organizations need people and we all need that face-to-face interaction. Farming is always changing, that’s what makes it special. So going to seed corn meetings, barbecues and conventions, those relationships keep you going. It is so helpful to meet people who know what you are going through.”
Lessons learned on the farm have been taken to heart by the Anderson girls. “I definitely have learned the importance of having a good work ethic by growing up on a farm,” notes Joelly. “My Dad has always set a great example, especially when he’s working long hours during planting and harvest season. I also have an appreciation for the general process of growing food and all that steps that come in between being grown on a farm, to going on the shelves of a grocery store.”
The complexity of what farmers do is the challenge that keeps him going, said Rob. “Tinkering, experimenting, risking and then watching it all roll in with a good harvest is really the best experience. Even if we might be struggling with lower prices, solving that production riddle and sometimes failing at it, never gets old. Each year is different and the variety of things we have to deal with and be proficient at just makes it the best,” he concluded.