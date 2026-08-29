Top Story POSITIVE VIBES FOR POSITIVE LIFE Sarah Neben: Marching for a cause Sarah Neben Aug 29, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The roaring sound of high-horsepower engines captured the attention of those gathered to welcome home participants in this year’s 50-Mile March at Werner Park in Papillion.kAm%96 5C:G6CD @7 EH@ r96GC@=6E r@CG6EE6D C6GG65 E96:C 6?8:?6D =@F5=J E@ D:8?2= E@ E9@D6 H2:E:?8 E92E J6D[ E96 >2C496CD H6C6 86EE:?8 4=@D6 E@ E96 7:?:D9 =:?6[ 2?5 :E H2D E:>6 E@ 46=63C2E6]k^Am Sarah Neben kAms2?[ >J D:DE6C\:?\=2H {2C2[ 96C 7C:6?5 zC:DEJ[ 2?5 x H6C6 A2CE @7 2 =2C86 4C@H5 Ws2? E9:?<D @G6C `[d__X H9@ 7@C>65 2 =:?6 :? E96 A2C<:?8 =@E @7 (6C?6C !2C< E@ 4966C E96 >2C496CD @? 2D E96J E@@< E96:C =2DE DE6AD :? @G6C aa 9@FCD]k^Am kAmu@=<D @7 2== 286D H6C6 E96C6] $6G6C2= 323:6D ;@:?65 E96 4C@H5[ 42CC:65 :? 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E96:C 92:C]k^Am People are also reading… 25-year-old Lexington man arrested for sexual assault Dan Osborn staffers infiltrated small Nebraska political party and tried to dissolve it Emersyn Propp puts down 18 kills in Cozad's Hall of Fame Jamboree sweep of Brady First annual Lipedema Run and Walk held at Cozad Wellness Center If the Chicago Bears are going to Indiana, then go already Gothenburg volleyball wins in four over Cozad Thursday Tyler Thorell scores 3 touchdowns in Lexington’s 23-21 win over Holdrege Gothenburg holds on to win football rivalry over Cozad LVFD gains valuable training in Holdredge FOOTBALL BRIEF: Lexington wins 100th series matchup over Holdrege, leads series 54-42 ‘It’s hard work': Nebraska’s summertime rite of passage is quietly fading Lexington volleyball falls to Cambridge in Hall of Fame Jamboree Wiley Canyon Ultra race hosts inaugural event Aug. 29 starting at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Western Nebraska Football Top 5s Gothenburg softball finishes in seventh at Lexington tournament kAm%96C6 H6C6 p>6C:42? 7=28D 6G6CJH96C6[ >2?J D:8?D[ 2?5 D>:=:?8 7246D 7F== @7 AC:56] %96C6 H6C6 2 76H E62CD D965 2=D@[ D@>6 @7 E96> 3J >6]k^AmkAm$@>6 @7 E96 D:8?D C625 “(6 2C6 D@ AC@F5 @7 J@FP” “*@F C@4<P” “(2J E@ 8@[ |6=:DD2P *@F 5:5 :EP” “v@[ |@>[ v@P” “*@F rCFD965 xEP” 2?5 “*@F’G6 |256 *@FC |2C49P” W2 DA:? @? “J@F’G6 >256 J@FC >2C<]”Xk^Am kAm|J 3C@E96C[ |:4926= #6?<6?[ 2 ac\J62C G6E6C2? @7 E96 &]$] p:C u@C46[ H2D A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? 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E96> :? a_af] x >:89E 92G6 EH@ =@G65 @?6’D >2C49:?8 ?6IE J62C]k^Am kAmp G6E6C2? 2?5 7@C>6C >2C496C[ %C2G:D[ D2:5[ “x H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ 7:89E 7@C E9@D6 H9@ 2C6 DE:== DECF88=:?8]”k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sarah Neben: Symptoms of change Never say never. I wrote about that phrase in a previous column regarding child-rearing. Paul Hammel: Fictional 'Git-R-Done' Party would get it done I have a dream (no, not that famous one). Hayden Panettiere, Jason Arday and the deadly pursuit of fame | Froma Harrop The tragic deaths of Hayden Panettiere and Jason Arday can be tied to the same phenomenon. 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