Partially blocked stovepipe led to fire which destroyed rural Overton home

OVERTON — Amid the gloom and fading light of the late afternoon, the flames could be seen a full three miles away. The cause: a house completely engulfed by a fire which would go on to destroy the entire structure.

On Monday, Nov. 23, at 4:46 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 44042 Road 759 due to the report of an ongoing house fire which had spread throughout the building.

Located northwest of Overton, the flames and black smoke could be seen for several miles, the LVFD immediately requested mutual aid and water from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.

Eventually, 20 Lexington firefighters and six trucks would be active at the scene, while Overton brought along three trucks and several firefighters, according to LVFD Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein.

With the structure fully engulfed, Holbein said the decision was made to allow the fire to run its course, while the firefighters prevented any secondary fires from starting in a south wind which was gusting up to 13 mph.

Around 5:20 p.m., the second floor of the home collapsed, sending a gout of fire into the night sky along with sparks and pitch black smoke. Firefighters were positioned with hoses on the west and north side of the home, liberally applying water to the surroundings.