Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 7:15 PM CDT May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 Updated 18 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Golf Ball Size Hail in Northwestern Dawson CountyWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 7:15 PM CDT for northwestern Dawson County. Severe thunderstorms are moving northeast at 20 mph.Affected Areas:GothenburgWillow IslandCozad (around 6:45 PM CDT)Interstate 80 between mile markers 208 and 222What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Golf ball size hail (1.75 inches in diameter)Wind gusts under 50 mph Impacts:Potential injuries to people and animals outdoorsDamage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles People are also reading… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Unofficial Dawson County election results Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Lexington School Board approves two purchases Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Person found dead after being shot near Omaha's Dundee neighborhood Carson Reiman receives Organic Crop Improvement Association scholarship Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid traveling on Interstate 80 between mile markers 208 and 222 during the storm.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 5:15 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Large Hail and Strong Winds Until 5:15 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 5:48 PM CDT until SAT 6:30 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Golf Ball Size Hail in Southwestern Dawson County Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:15 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Golf Ball Size Hail and Strong Winds Until 8:15 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 9:00 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Dangerous Conditions Until 9:00 PM CDT Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip