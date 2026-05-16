Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 5:15 PM CDT May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Large Hail and Strong Winds Until 5:15 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for northeastern Dawson County until 5:15 PM CDT. The storm is currently near Eddyville, moving north at 15 mph.Affected Areas:Eddyville11 miles north of LexingtonWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Hail up to 2 inches in diameterWind gusts reaching 60 mphStorm movement towards the north at 15 mphImpacts: Potential injuries to people and animals outdoorsDamage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehiclesFallen trees and power lines due to strong winds People are also reading… Former Tyson employees express concerns over lack of jobs Unofficial Dawson County election results Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Boys state soccer: Lexington tops Bennington, delivers Class B record for first-round wins Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Taryn Arbuthnot shares insight in overcoming injury to qualify for state track in 4 events Local athletes qualify for Class B state track meet Dawson/Gosper County CASA teams up to donate backpacks and diapers bags to DHHS ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Lexington School Board approves two purchases Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy buildingAvoid windows and doorsReport severe weather to local law enforcementWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 5:48 PM CDT until SAT 6:30 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Golf Ball Size Hail in Southwestern Dawson County Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video US Lawmakers Back Taiwan's Participation at WTO Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? Analysis: What Came Out of the Trump-Xi Summit? 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit 'No sign' of China's willingness to pressure Iran after Trump's visit No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip No Major Trade Deal Made On Trump’s Beijing Trip