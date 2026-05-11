Top Story Breaking Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history Jessica Kennedy May 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Lexington's Jose Navarrete-Escobedo (40) uses a header to control possession of the ball against Gross Catholic Saturday in the Class B-7 District Final in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Lexington's Alexander Barraza-Saena (47) celebrates after scoring a goal with teammate Davis Garcia-Corzo during the Class B-7 District Final Saturday at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald The Lexington Minutemen soccer team celebrates with their District Final champion plaque Saturday after defeating Gross Catholic 2-0 in Lexington. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy The Lexington Minutemen soccer team overcame a scoreless first half to defeat Omaha Gross Catholic 2-0 in the Class B-7 District Final Saturday afternoon at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington.kAm{6I:?8E@? W`b\dX C646:G65 E96 }@] e D665:?8 :? E96 r=2DD q $E2E6 r92>A:@?D9:A E@FC?2>6?E[ 2?5 H:== 7246 }@] b q6??:?8E@? W`b\bX @? %9FCD52J[ |2J `c 2E fib_ A]>] 2E |@CC:D@? $E25:F> :? ~>292]k^AmkAm%9:D :D E96 |:?FE6>6?VD D6G6?E9 DEC2:89E DE2E6 2AA62C2?46[ 2?5 `fE9 :? D49@@= 9:DE@CJ]k^AmkAm%96 |:?FE6>6? 92G6 E9C66 DE2E6 CF??6C\FA EC@A9:6D[ 4@>:?8 :? a_a`[ a_aa 2?5 a_ac]k^Am kAm%96 |:?FE6>6? H6C6 E96 2EE24<:?8 E62> 7@C E96 >2;@C:EJ @7 E96 82>6 3FE E9:?8D ;FDE 5:5?VE 4@>6 E@86E96C :? E96 7:CDE 92=7]k^Am People are also reading… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite Sutton sisters claim third and fourth at Central Conference Track Invite Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball Veterans aim to connect with kids at Hooked on Heroes Overton boys win FKC golf champion title kAmQx E9:?< H6 76=E =:<6 H6 <6AE <?@4<:?8 2E E96 5@@C[ <?@4<:?8 2E E96 5@@C[Q 4@249 y@6= {6>FD D2:5] Q(6 E2=<65 E@ E96> 2E 92=7E:>6 2?5 D2:5 :EVD 8@:?8 E@ 4@>6] *@F ;FDE 8@E E@ DE2J A@D:E:G6]Qk^AmkAm{6I:?8E@?VD p=6I2?56C q2CC2K2\$26?K D2:5 E96J H6C6 56DA6C2E6 2E 92=7E:>6]k^AmkAmQ(6 <?6H :E H2D 8@:?8 E@ 4@>6 3FE :E H2D?VE E96C6] r@249 C6>:?565 FD E@ <66A @FC 42=>[ 2?5 :E 42>6[Q q2CC2K2\$26?K D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 |:?FE6>6? 7:?2==J 8@E @? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Lexington boys soccer wins district final Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Wizards Win Draft Lottery To Capture No.1 Pick Nebraska's Rhonda Revelle on NCAA softball tournament selection Nebraska's Rhonda Revelle on NCAA softball tournament selection Nebraska's Jordy Frahm on NCAA softball tournament selection Nebraska's Jordy Frahm on NCAA softball tournament selection Tom Shatel's Press Box: Column looks back at Nebraska baseball's 2001 breakthrough Tom Shatel's Press Box: Column looks back at Nebraska baseball's 2001 breakthrough