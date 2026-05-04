Top Story Spotlight Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball Ashley Mohler May 4, 2026 May 4, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dawson County Board of Commissioners on Friday, May 1, approved four liquor licenses for the upcoming Cattlemen’s Ball. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qmq2CCJ |4u2C=2?5 255C6DD65 E96 3@2C5[ D66<:?8 2AAC@G2= @7 7@FC DA64:2= 56D:8?2E65 =:BF@C =:46?D6D 7@C |4u2C=2?5 u2C>D W|24’D rC66< (:?6CJ 2?5 qC6H6CJX[ }:@3C2C2 '2==6J ':?6J2C5D[ }2E:G6 ba (:?6CJ 2?5 y2>6D pCE9FC ':?6J2C5D]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qmp== 7@FC 3FD:?6DD6D H:== E2<6 A2CE :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property The city of Lexington will acquire and manage certain Tyson-owned assets, including the wastewater treatment facility and farmland. The city w… Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Cinco de Mayo means more than a date — for Lexington families, it’s about honoring roots, sharing food and keeping traditions alive. Lexington residents raise concerns about Greenwood Cemetery at City Council meeting The Lexington City Council heard from concerned citizens regarding the upkeep of Greenwood Cemetery at the April 28 meeting. Friday with Friends returns May 1 at Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery Mac's Creek Winery and Brewery has announced its 2026 lineup for its annual Friday with Friends Summer Concert series. 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