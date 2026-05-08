Top Story Spotlight Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Press Release May 8, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The late Barb Bierman Batie was the 2026 inductee into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame, honored April 25. kAmr6C6>@?:6D H6C6 4@?5F4E65 5FC:?8 E96 }63C2D<2 !C6DD (@>6? DAC:?8 4@?G6?E:@? 32?BF6E 2E r@F?ECJ x?? 2?5 $F:E6D :? {:?4@=?]k^AmkAmq2E:6[ 2 G6E6C2? C6A@CE6C 2?5 A9@E@8C2A96C[ H@C<65 7@C ?6HDA2A6CD :? r@K25[ }@C7@=<[ }@CE9 !=2EE6 2?5 {6I:?8E@? 2?5 H2D 2 4@CC6DA@?56?E 7@C E96 |:5H6DE |6DD6?86C 2?5 @E96C AF3=:42E:@?D] k^Am Batie kAmq2E:6[ H9@ 5:65 s64] ad[ a_ad[ 8C6H FA @? 2 72C> 2?5 8C25F2E65 7C@> q2EE=6 rC66< w:89 $49@@=[ 8@:?8 @? 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Related to this story Most Popular 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Cinco de Mayo means more than a date — for Lexington families, it’s about honoring roots, sharing food and keeping traditions alive. UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property The city of Lexington will acquire and manage certain Tyson-owned assets, including the wastewater treatment facility and farmland. The city w… Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball The Dawson County Board of Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting on May 1, approving four liquor licenses for the Cattlemen's B… Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool A 35% drop in Medicaid waiver funding this year could result in Nicholas Bessey losing the community-based services he currently receives, acc… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Lincoln car community honors 1320Video founder Kyle Loftis with cruise ICE Separation Finally Ended ICE Separation Finally Ended ICE investigation in Norwood ends in 2 arrests; one man claims mistaken identity ICE investigation in Norwood ends in 2 arrests; one man claims mistaken identity Video shows advocates thwarting ICE arrest in Columbia County Video shows advocates thwarting ICE arrest in Columbia County