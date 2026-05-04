Alert Top Story Spotlight Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Jessica Kennedy May 4, 2026 May 4, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts The Lexington Minutemen soccer team will host the Class B-7 District soccer semifinal against Elkhorn Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Optimist Soccer Complex. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite OVERTON — Overton junior Brock McCarter earned two gold medals and one silver medal Friday at the Fort Kearny Conference track invite in Overton. Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington boys will host Omaha Gross Catholic in the Class B-7 District Final Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at Ray Ehlers Stadium in Lexington. Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite OVERTON — The Overton Eagles golf team scored a team total of 351 to take second place at their home invite Friday at the Overton Golf Course. Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual The Lexington Minutemaid tennis team won their home dual 4-0 over Hershey Tuesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video FILE: Donald Trump admits he ‘wouldn’t pay’ high World Cup ticket prices Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About... The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About... Ohtani's Struggles: Balancing Pitching and Hitting in 2026 Ohtani's Struggles: Balancing Pitching and Hitting in 2026