Top Story Spotlight Overton boys win FKC golf champion title Jessica Kennedy May 6, 2026 18 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 The Overton boys golf team shows off their FKC champion plaque and their individual medals Tuesday afternoon at the Overton Golf Course. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Eli Luther putts for par on hole 9 during the Fort Kearny Conference Invite Tuesday at the Overton Golf Course. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald S-E-M's Bode Martin putts on hole 9 during the Fort Kearny Conference Invite Tuesday at the Overton Golf Course. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Dylan Luther putts on hole 3 during the Fort Kearny Conference Invite Tuesday at the Overton Golf Course. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald S-E-M's Chance Daake tees off on hole 1 Tuesday during the Fort Kearny Conference Invite at the Overton Golf Course. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Overton's Mason Dutro putts on hole 3 Tuesday at the Overton Golf Course during the Fort Kearny Conference Invite. Tim White, Lexington Clipper-Herald Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy OVERTON — The Overton Eagles claimed the Fort Kearny Conference boys golf champion crown Tuesday at the Overton Golf Course.kAm~G6CE@? 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 E62> D4@C6 @7 bb_]k^AmkAmp>96CDE 4@>A:=65 2 bch 7@C E96 CF??6C\FA E:E=6]k^AmkAmt=> rC66< E@@< E9:C5 H:E9 2 bde[ $\t\| 6?565 :? 7@FCE9 H:E9 2 bf_[ {@@>:D 925 2 bg` 7@C 7:7E9[ !=62D2?E@? 6?565 :? 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Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday The Lexington Minutemen soccer team will host the Class B-7 District soccer semifinal against Elkhorn Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Optimist… Cozad girls, Swede boys earn runner-up titles at Gothenburg junior high Dutch Zorn Invite GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg Middle School hosted the Gothenburg junior high Dutch Zorn Invite Thursday afternoon. Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite OVERTON — Overton junior Brock McCarter earned two gold medals and one silver medal Friday at the Fort Kearny Conference track invite in Overton. Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite OVERTON — The Overton Eagles golf team scored a team total of 351 to take second place at their home invite Friday at the Overton Golf Course. Cozad boys win Dawson County golf triangular COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers hosted the annual Dawson County golf triangular Thursday against Lexington and Gothenburg at Cozad Country Club. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Which Player Has Won The Most WNBA Championships? The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About... The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About... 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