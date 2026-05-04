Alert Top Story Spotlight Lexington Maids soccer will host Scotus Central Catholic in B-3 district semifinal Tuesday Jessica Kennedy May 4, 2026 May 4, 2026 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts The Lexington Minutemaid soccer team will faceoff against Scotus Central Catholic in the Class B-3 District semifinal Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Optimist Soccer Complex. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Cozad boys win Dawson County golf triangular COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers hosted the annual Dawson County golf triangular Thursday against Lexington and Gothenburg at Cozad Country Club. Lexington's Ashley Najera receives Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association female senior scholarship Lexington senior Ashley Najera was recently honored as the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association female senior scholarship winner. Cozad girls, Swede boys earn runner-up titles at Gothenburg junior high Dutch Zorn Invite GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg Middle School hosted the Gothenburg junior high Dutch Zorn Invite Thursday afternoon. Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday The Lexington Minutemen soccer team will host the Class B-7 District soccer semifinal against Elkhorn Tuesday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Optimist… Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite OVERTON — Overton junior Brock McCarter earned two gold medals and one silver medal Friday at the Fort Kearny Conference track invite in Overton. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Can Nebraska baseball still host a regional after Columbus? | Pick Six Podcast Brian Kelly thinks Lane Kiffin can win a national championship with LSU Brian Kelly thinks Lane Kiffin can win a national championship with LSU Tigers manager A.J. Hinch: Tarik Skubal has 'loose bodies' in elbow Tigers manager A.J. Hinch: Tarik Skubal has 'loose bodies' in elbow Nebraska softball welcomed back at Eppley Airfield after clinching Big Ten regular season championship Nebraska softball welcomed back at Eppley Airfield after clinching Big Ten regular season championship