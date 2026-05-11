Top Story Spotlight Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Jessica Kennedy May 11, 2026 14 mins ago 0 Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weather permitting, work will begin May 18 on Interstate 80 between Brady and Gothenburg, from reference post 205.61 to reference post 213.25, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm!2F=D6? x?4] @7 r@K25 :D E96 4@?EC24E@C 7@C E9:D AC@;64E] (@C< :?4=F56D 3C:586 C6A2:CD 2?5 2DA92=E A2G:?8]k^AmkAm%C277:4 H:== 36 >2:?E2:?65 H:E9 E6>A@C2CJ =2?6 4=@DFC6D] p `a\7@@E H:5E9 C6DEC:4E:@? H:== 36 :? 67764E]k^AmkAmp?E:4:A2E65 4@>A=6E:@? :D ~4E@36C a_ae]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures The group of Lexington citizens is asking for answers from the city about the maintenance of Greenwood Cemetery. 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame The late Barb Bierman Batie was the 2026 inductee into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame, honored April 25. Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area is now open to the public providing expanded outdoor access and improved boating opportunities to the ca… Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool A 35% drop in Medicaid waiver funding this year could result in Nicholas Bessey losing the community-based services he currently receives, acc… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Plane with U.S. carrying passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius arrives in Omaha Trump, XI set to discuss Iran, trade, more Trump, XI set to discuss Iran, trade, more Iran won’t destroy its uranium, but may ‘give assurances on the use of nuclear facilities’ Iran won’t destroy its uranium, but may ‘give assurances on the use of nuclear facilities’ Palm Springs grad was detained by ICE. She hopes her story helps others Palm Springs grad was detained by ICE. She hopes her story helps others