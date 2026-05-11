Alert Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 Updated 3 mins ago Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Tuesday AfternoonWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday from noon to 9 PM CDT due to wind and low relative humidity. The previous Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded.Affected Areas:South Central NebraskaNorth Central KansasWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Northerly winds between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph.Relative humidity as low as 15 to 20 percent. Impacts:Rapid spread of any fires that develop.Outdoor burning is not recommended.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite Sutton sisters claim third and fourth at Central Conference Track Invite Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title Veterans aim to connect with kids at Hooked on Heroes Avoid outdoor burning and activities that could produce sparks.Stay informed about local fire restrictions and closures.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Red Flag Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected in South Central Nebraska Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Energy secretary says administration is open to suspending federal gas tax Plane with U.S. carrying passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius arrives in Omaha Plane with U.S. carrying passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius arrives in Omaha Trump, XI set to discuss Iran, trade, more Trump, XI set to discuss Iran, trade, more Iran won’t destroy its uranium, but may ‘give assurances on the use of nuclear facilities’ Iran won’t destroy its uranium, but may ‘give assurances on the use of nuclear facilities’