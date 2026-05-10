Alert Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT May 10, 2026 May 10, 2026 Updated 1 min ago Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Monday Afternoon in South Central NebraskaWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday from noon to 10 PM CDT due to strong winds and low relative humidity.Affected Areas:Portions of South Central NebraskaWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.Relative humidity levels as low as 15 to 20 percent.Impacts: Fires that develop will spread rapidly.Outdoor burning is not recommended.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Overton boys take runners-up at home golf invite Overton's Brock McCarter earns 2 gold medals at Fort Kearny Conference Invite Lexington tennis sweeps Hershey at Tuesday home dual Sutton sisters claim third and fourth at Central Conference Track Invite Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool Veterans aim to connect with kids at Hooked on Heroes Avoid any outdoor burning activities.Have a fire extinguisher or water source nearby if working outdoors.Stay informed with local weather updates.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Meet the Omaha World-Herald's 2026 All State Academic Team Vehicles crashes into Cuban restaurant in Lincoln Vehicles crashes into Cuban restaurant in Lincoln Douglas County Sheriff provides update on deputy who was shot in south Omaha Douglas County Sheriff provides update on deputy who was shot in south Omaha Nebraska's quarantine unit to monitor people evacuated from cruise ship Nebraska's quarantine unit to monitor people evacuated from cruise ship