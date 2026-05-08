Top Story Spotlight Lexington FFA grows futures and flowers Ashley Mohler May 8, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 The FFA Greenhouse is open for business. All sales go to support the Lexington FFA chapter and their goal is to go to national convention in the fall. Ashley Mohler Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashley Mohler The Lexington FFA chapter is spreading their love of agriculture as well as raising funds for their future endeavors through a plant sale.kAmz6:E9 }:6=D@?[ H6=5:?8 :?DECF4E@C 2?5 uup 25G:D@C[ D2:5 AC@7:ED 7C@> E9:D J62C’D A=2?E D2=6 8@ 5:C64E=J E@ E96 uup 492AE6C 7@C E96:C 24E:G:E:6D E9C@F89@FE E96 J62C]k^AmkAmw@H6G6C[ 96 DEC6DD65 E92E E96:C >2:? 8@2= :D E@ C2:D6 6?@F89 >@?6J E@ 8@ E@ ?2E:@?2= 4@?G6?E:@? E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm“%96C6’D 2 =@E @7 36?67:ED E@ uup[” }:6=D@? D2:5] “xE 96=AD 56G6=@A @FC J@F?8 <:5D :?E@ =6256CD] xE 2=D@ 96=AD E96> E@ E2<6 @? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium. Lexington's Mexican community engages in cultural celebration at public library Cinco de Mayo means more than a date — for Lexington families, it’s about honoring roots, sharing food and keeping traditions alive. UPDATED: City Council approves acquisition agreement for parts of Tyson property The city of Lexington will acquire and manage certain Tyson-owned assets, including the wastewater treatment facility and farmland. The city w… Commissioners approve four liquor licenses for Cattlemen’s Ball The Dawson County Board of Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting on May 1, approving four liquor licenses for the Cattlemen's B… Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool A 35% drop in Medicaid waiver funding this year could result in Nicholas Bessey losing the community-based services he currently receives, acc… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Lincoln car community honors 1320Video founder Kyle Loftis with cruise ICE Separation Finally Ended ICE Separation Finally Ended ICE investigation in Norwood ends in 2 arrests; one man claims mistaken identity ICE investigation in Norwood ends in 2 arrests; one man claims mistaken identity Video shows advocates thwarting ICE arrest in Columbia County Video shows advocates thwarting ICE arrest in Columbia County