Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 11:00 PM CDT Jun 1, 2026 Jun 1, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail Until 11 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are impacting northwestern Buffalo and northeastern Dawson counties. The storms are moving north at 20 mph and are expected to continue until 11 PM CDT.Affected Areas:LexingtonSumnerMillerEddyvilleInterstate 80 near mile marker 229What to Expect:Wind gusts up to 50 mphHalf inch hail Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts: Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. People are also reading… Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington Lexington council advances rezoning, adds stop signs and hears public concerns on cemetery conditions Sarah Neben: Evan's journey of self-discovery Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Suspect identified, dead after Papillion pursuit ends in gunfire at Home Depot Dust storm blamed for causing fatal crash in western Nebraska Lexington 14U baseball falls to Minden Lexington juniors baseball wins doubleheader over McCook Troopers find 525 lbs. of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop Local athletes selected to East/West football and volleyball rosters 1 dead, several injured in multiple major crashes on I-80 Saturday Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 2 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thunderstorm with 79 mph winds leaves damage throughout Lexington A severe thunderstorm on Saturday swept through Lexington, leaving behind damage. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video 14th Street bridge Chaos at Delaney Hall as 9p.m. curfew broken and 20 arrested Chaos at Delaney Hall as 9p.m. curfew broken and 20 arrested Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters