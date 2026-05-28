Top Story Spotlight Local athletes selected to East/West football and volleyball rosters Jessica Kennedy May 28, 2026 48 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local athletes have been selected for the East and West teams for the 48th Annual West Nebraska All-Star football game and the 42nd Annual West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game.kAm$6=64E65 2E9=6E6D H6C6 ?@>:?2E65 3J E96:C C6DA64E:G6 9:89 D49@@= 4@2496D 2?5 D6=64E65 3J E96 p==\$E2C 4@2496D E@ A2CE:4:A2E6]k^AmkAm%96 7@@E32== 82>6 H:== 36 A=2J65 $2EFC52J[ yF?6 `b 2E q62C42E $E25:F> :? $4@EED3=F77 2E `` 2]>] |@F?E2:? %:>6]k^AmkAm%96 G@==6J32== 82>6 H:== 36 A=2J65 $2EFC52J[ yF?6 `b 2E (}rr r@F82C !2=246 :? $4@EED3=F77 2E b A]>] |@F?E2:? %:>6]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mtp$% u~~%qp{{ #~$%t#k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Lexington Community Foundation disburses over $620,000 in relief funding after Tyson closure New Kearney restaurant blends barbecue tradition with Mexican flavors Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold Lexington's Mins and Pepplitsch earn state tennis gold in No. 2 doubles Lexington UniFut 14U boys soccer captures Real Colorado Cup championship title Hi-Line's Cooper Knackstedt earns pole vault silver medal ‘We are so proud’: Lexington soccer team gave town something to cheer for S-E-M's Taryn Arbuthnot ends career with state medal in long jump Disgruntled residents continue to raise cemetery concerns; Pepplitsch says ‘city is trying’ Cozad track athletes bring home state hardware Lexington's Kuecker, Portillo-Munoz earn state track medals Cozad hospital reopens front entrance after two years of construction Lexington baseball teams place American flags at cemeteries to honor veterans for Memorial Day Lexington 14U baseball goes 1-1 this week Kids encouraged to abandon screens and get active at Lexington YMCA kAm%C6JG2? q6CCJ[ {6I:?8E@?k^AmkAmvC6JD@? |4u2C=2?5[ {6I:?8E@?k^AmkAm~==:G6C s2G:D[ r@K25k^AmkAmqCJD@? $?:56C[ r@K25k^AmkAmqC2:E@? $?:56C[ r@K25k^Am kAmzJD6C %:656[ v@E96?3FC8k^AmkAmtG2? y@9?D@?[ v@E96?3FC8k^Am kAm{2?5@? |C@4K6<[ v@E96?3FC8k^Am kAmpI6= y@C86?D@?[ v@E96?3FC8k^AmkAms2HD6? |4r2CE6C[ ~G6CE@?k^AmkAmqC25J p9=6>6J6C[ r2>3C:586k^Am kAm|:429 v6C=249[ r2>3C:586k^AmkAm|246 q6C2?[ $2C86?Ek^AmkAm%F4<6C q:D<FA[ p=>2k^AmkAm+2G:6C |:E496==[ p=>2k^AmkAm{2?5@? qF=6D[ |:?56?k^Am kAm%J qF6D496C[ z62C?6Jk^Am kAmy@9? u=@C6==[ z62C?6Jk^AmkAmr@=6 {2CD6?[ z62C?6Jk^AmkAm+2492CJ (F=7[ z62C?6Jk^AmkAmw2J56? uFBF2[ z62C?6Jk^AmkAm%JD@? uC66>2?[ {@@>:Dk^Am kAmr2FJ |6J6C[ {@@>:Dk^Am kAmq6C6<6E v=6?5J[ $2C86?Ek^Am kAmqC6??2? {:?5?6C[ !=62D2?E@?k^AmkAmpEC6JF |2J[ z62C?6J r2E9@=:4k^AmkAm{@82? }:4<>2?[ z62C?6J r2E9@=:4k^AmkAm+2?6 $=24<[ z62C?6J r2E9@=:4k^AmkAmw2J5:? }6=D@?[ ~C5k^Am kAm(:EE6? !2:?E6C[ p:?DH@CE9k^AmkAmy6DD6 #6J6D[ |2IH6==k^AmkAm|2FC:46 #@3:?D@?[ %9657@C5k^Am kAmw625 4@249i qC2?5@? r@@=[ z62C?6Jj pDD:DE2?E 4@2496Di %J<6 z@K62=[ ~C5j zJ=6 !6E6CD[ z62C?6Jj }2E6 (6==D[ ~C5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m(t$% u~~%qp{{ #~$%t#k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm{2?6 qC6??6>2?[ v2C56? r@F?EJk^Am kAmzJ2? zC2>6C[ v2C56? r@F?EJk^Am kAm%C:DE2? r2>A36==[ |4r@@<k^AmkAm~=:G6C r@C36EE[ |4r@@<k^AmkAm|:=6D !@==>2??[ |4r@@<k^Am kAmv236 #@36CED[ |4r@@<k^AmkAm%C6J %:==6C[ |4r@@<k^Am kAmt>:=:@ s:>2D[ }@CE9 !=2EE6 $E] !2EVDk^AmkAm|2D@? v:63=6C[ }@CE9 !=2EE6 $E] !2EVDk^AmkAm%J=6C uCJ[ v6C:?8k^AmkAm#646 z?:89E[ v6C:?8k^AmkAmq@5:6 zF>>[ v6C:?8k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmr@=6 {6:E9625[ qC:586A@CEk^Am kAm{@86? {6:E9625[ qC:586A@CEk^AmkAm}:<@=2D (6:36CE[ qC:586A@CEk^AmkAmy% {2?E:D[ w6CD96Jk^AmkAmy2J5@? !2C<6C[ w6CD96Jk^Am kAm%2=@? !2J?6[ w6>:?87@C5k^AmkAm~H6? !=@8[ w6>:?87@C5k^Am kAm%2JE6? w22D[ w6>:?87@C5k^AmkAmp=6< s@EJ[ $:5?6Jk^Am kAm+649 #@882D49[ $:5?6Jk^AmkAmy6EE w6C:2?[ p==:2?46k^AmkAmr@=6 $E@:<6[ p==:2?46k^AmkAm)2G:6C v2==@H2J[ |:E496==k^Am kAmp52:? w277?6C[ $4@EED3=F77k^AmkAmw2J56? $49>6C[ $4@EED3=F77k^AmkAmy2J46 w2FIH6==[ w:E494@4< r@F?EJk^AmkAmz2CD@? $9F=6C[ w:E494@4< r@F?EJk^Am kAmp=6I (6C?6C[ |F==6?k^AmkAmp=64 (2E49@C?[ {6JE@?k^Am kAmpF8FDE $92H[ sF?5J r@F?EJk^Am kAmw625 4@249i y@6 '6EC@GD<J[ |4r@@<j pDD:DE2?E 4@2496Dj qC6?52? v6:6C[ !6C<:?D r@F?EJj |:4926= $2?5DEC@>[ r925C@?j q6? 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(2=<6C[ |@CC:==k^AmkAmp55:D@? (636C[ p==:2?46k^AmkAmr@2496Di y@5: rC2:8[ |@CC:== 2?5 {:D2 |6CC:EE[ w2J $AC:?8Dk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gothenburg's Bryson Neels wins Class B 800-meter state gold OMAHA — Gothenburg sophomore Bryson Neels brings home three medals from Class B State track Thursday at Burke High School in Omaha. 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