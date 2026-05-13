Alert Red Flag Warning from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 Updated 5 mins ago Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Wednesday AfternoonWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday from 1 PM to 10 PM CDT due to expected wind and low relative humidity.Affected Areas:South Central NebraskaNorth Central KansasWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Winds from the south to southeast at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph.Relative humidity levels as low as 15-20%.Impacts: Fires that develop will spread rapidly.Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Greenwood Cemetery petition signatures surge over 650 signatures Just: With Big Ten tourney title, Nebraska softball makes case for NCAA's No. 1 seed Lexington area journalist Barb Bierman Batie inducted into the Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame Lexington boys soccer defeats Elkhorn 2-0 in district semifinal 199 students graduate from Lexington High School during Sunday ceremony Work will begin on I-80, Brady to Gothenburg ‘About the people and for the people’: Global Roots opens community garden in Lexington Lexington boys soccer heads to state for 17th time in school history Nebraska man sues to stop use of new Medicaid assessment tool Phillips Canyon State Recreation Area open to the public Cozad's Ethan Atchison wins SWC golf champion title 2026 NBA mock draft: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson No. 1? Experts weigh in Veterans aim to connect with kids at Hooked on Heroes Carson Reiman receives Organic Crop Improvement Association scholarship Lexington boys to host Elkhorn in soccer B-7 district semifinal Tuesday Avoid any outdoor burning activities.Be prepared to act quickly if a fire starts near your location.Stay informed on local fire conditions and alerts.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lexch.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Tuesday Afternoon Red Flag Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected in Nebraska and Kansas Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video South Omaha fire sends one to the hospital Sen. Pete Ricketts talks to the media after voting in the Nebraska primary Sen. Pete Ricketts talks to the media after voting in the Nebraska primary Farmer-owned supermarket sets example for better remuneration model Farmer-owned supermarket sets example for better remuneration model Energy secretary says administration is open to suspending federal gas tax Energy secretary says administration is open to suspending federal gas tax