Gothenburg senior Carson Reiman receives the Organic Crop Improvement Association Nebraska Chapter scholarship.
Carson Reiman of Cozad has been named the 2026 scholarship winner of the Organic Crop Improvement Association's Nebraska chapter.
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The group of Lexington citizens is asking for answers from the city about the maintenance of Greenwood Cemetery.
Dawson County voters cast 2,389 ballots in Tuesday’s primary election. See results in local and state races here.
The late Barb Bierman Batie was the 2026 inductee into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame, honored April 25.
Lexington High School held their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 3, in the high school gymnasium.
Weather permitting, work will begin May 18 on Interstate 80 between Brady and Gothenburg, from reference post 205.61 to reference post 213.25,…
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