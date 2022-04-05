Lexington takes runner up to Bison at McCook Invite

MCCOOK — The weather, being cool with light winds, set a nearly ideal setting for the competitors at the McCook Invite. The distance runners especially appreciated a day of competition without high winds.

Minutemaids

Distance runner Maddy Armstrong was one of the lead runners for the Minutemaids as she led off the 3200 relay with a personal best time of 2:34 and then returning later to win the 1600 meters in a season best 5:59. “It was rewarding to see her success as she continues to test the potential she has as a distance runner,” said coach Sam Jilka. Teammates Kennadi Ureste and Susana Calmo ran season best races in the 3200 meter race. In the 100 meter hurdles, Sarah Treffer outraced the competition to run a season best time of 17.07. Sprinters Mia Rowe and Fernanda Caballero went 4-5 in the 100 meters.

In field events, Cordy Harbison reached a season best height of 9’ in the pole vault as she continues to improve. Mia Rowe won the triple jump with teammate Reese Kuecker setting a personal best by nearly two feet (33’ 2 ½”) placing 3rd. “It is encouraging to see both girls being consistent with their performance,” Jilka said. Once again McKinna Moats, despite not feeling well, came through to help lead the Minutemaid throwers as she placed third in shot (36’) and was third in discus as well.

The Minutemaids were second in the team scores with host McCook earning the title.

Minutemen

Sprinters Hunter Stewart (100 meters) and Landon Bowen (400 meters) both won their respective races while Quentin Moss was second in the 200 meters. “Hunter continues to show his strength and speed in the 100 adding to the Minutemen’s team success,” Jilka stated. The distance runners came through with strong performances by winning the 3200 relay, 800, 1600, and 3200 meter races. The 3200 meter relay team (Oscar Aguado, Laz Adame, Garrett Converse, Kevin Parada) ran a season best time and with all the runners setting personal best times in the 800. Later, Oscar Aguado won the 800 in a season best time (2:05.59) and Laz Adame ran a personal best time of 4:48.15 to win the 1600. Teammate Miguel Cruz was third in the 1600 with a personal best time of 4:51.6. In the 3200, Ian Salazar cruised to a win in a time of 10:12.35 while teammate Miguel Cruz was second in a time of 10:32.

In field events, Luis Castellanos threw a season best 44’ 4 ¾” to place 5th while teammate Isaac Scharff threw a personal best in the discus with a toss of 124’ 9”. Greysen Strauss tied his personal best of 5’10” to place 2nd in the high jump while Caleb Dowling placed sixth in long jump with a jump of 19’ 1 ¾”.

Like the Minutemaids, the Minutemen were team runner up to the host team, McCook.