Lexington shut down at home against Holdrege

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen hosted a night of basketball against the Holdrege Dusters on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Maids tipped off first against the Dusters in a low scoring game.

It was a slow first quarter for the Maids as they were behind by 10 points.

The second quarter was a better defensive game for the Maids as they held the Dusters to four points scored. However, the Maids went into halftime with only four points on the board.

Lexington had quite a few turnovers in the third quarter that lead to the Dusters scoring 23 points. The Maids put up four points.

Behind by 39 points, the Maids were held to scoring only five points in the fourth quarter. The Dusters subbed in bench players to finish out the game.

The Maids lost 13 to 48.

Maid Abby Allen led in scoring with six points. Allen had one steal and one foul. Marissa Garcia had three points, three rebounds, one steal and no fouls. Hannah Scharff had two points, five rebounds and one foul. Ana Torralba scored two points and had one foul. Kianna Clouse had four rebounds and two fouls.

MINUTEMEN

The Minutemen took the court next against the Dusters looking to keep their two game win streak alive. The Dusters came out with other plans as they looked to advance to a winning record.

It was an exciting first quarter as the Minutemen and Dusters went back-and-forth scoring buckets. The Dusters edged ahead by five points as the clock hit zero.

In the second quarter, the Minutemen outscored the Dusters and went into halftime down by one.

The Lexington Liberty Belles took center stage during halftime to perform their Christmas routines. They passed out candy canes to the crowd before their final routine.

During the third quarter, the Dusters held the Minutemen to six points. The Minutemen struggled to get the ball to drop through the basket despite their best efforts.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Minutemen picked up the pace and got within reach of the Dusters. The score came within four points but the Minutemen couldn’t fight off the Dusters.

The Minutemen lost 44 to 51.

Minuteman Daud Daud scored 11 points, had four rebounds and two fouls. Kaden West had 10 points, three steals and two fouls. Greysen Strauss had eight points, eight rebounds and two fouls. Isaiah Ellingson had seven points, five rebounds and three fouls. Dru Truax scored six points, five rebounds, two steals and four fouls.

Lexington hosts a tournament over the holiday break on Thursday, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.