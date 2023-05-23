LEXINGTON — Six retiring Lexington Public School teachers, administrators and staff members were honored with a public reception at Lexington Middle School on Thursday, May 18.

The teachers, administrators and staff included:

Carla Bacon – 5th grade teacher, Bryan Elementary

Kevin McConnell – Social Studies, LHS

Ron Stewart – Counselor, LMS

Audrey Downey – Principal, LHS

Julie Myers — Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Director, Central Office

Jerry Wylie – Alternative Education teacher, LHS

“We appreciate the many cumulative years of service of these retirees,” Superintendent John Hakonson said, “Ron and Audrey have over 40 years of service in the district.”

Bacon said she started teaching at Overton in 1988 and spent 16 years in the district. She started teaching in Lexington in 2004 and would do so for 19 more years.

“I am most proud of being a part of the Dual Language Program as it rolled up through the grade levels. I’ve enjoyed watching my students become literate in both English and Spanish,” Bacon said.

“One of the many favorite memories I have from LPS is taking kids to the Outdoor Expo at Fort Kearny. We were usually lucky enough to get to participate in the Archery in the Schools session! The kids had so much fun because it was something that not very many of them had ever done before,” said Bacon.

When asked what advice she would give to new teachers, Bacon said, “Remember to take time for yourself! You are entering a very demanding, but very rewarding profession that allows you to touch the lives of so many children.”

McConnell also began his teaching career in Overton, in 1982, he would go on to teach in Lexington for 10 years. He said he is most proud of the relationships he has built with students that will last a life time.

His advice was to new teachers, “Be yourself, don’t try to teach a style that does not fit your personality.”

Stewart began teaching at Lexington Junior High in 1981 and has spent all 41 years in the Lexington district.

He said he was proud of, “the fact that I have had countless opportunities to have an impact on student’s lives both as a classroom teacher and as a guidance counselor.”

After 41 years, Stewart said he has countless memories, but what stands out is, “watching all three of my children graduate from Lexington High School. The education they received at Bryan Elementary, Lexington Middle School, and Lexington High School helped mold them into the amazing young adults that they have become.”

His advice to new teachers was, “Be passionate when working with students, regardless of the grade level. If you unfortunately happen to lose the passion and enjoyment of teaching, please consider another profession. Our youth are too precious and valuable to be taught by someone who doesn’t love what they’re doing.”

Myers career in teaching began in 1988 when she taught in Wayne before coming to the Lexington district and serving for 28 years.

She said she has enjoyed watching students she worked with in elementary grow up and graduate from LHS.

Myers advice to new teachers was, “Develop strong relationships with your colleagues as many will last a lifetime. Develop strong relationships with your students as they need to know you care and are invested in their future.”

Wylie began teaching fourth grade at Northeast Elementary in Kearney for five years, starting in 1980.

“After teaching in Kearney, I had the opportunity to teach 4th Grade at the American School of Stavanger in Norway for four years and then went to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to teach 3rd Grade for seven years at the Saudi Arabian American School,” Wylie said.

“I taught one year at Morton Elementary (1997-98) when we returned to the U.S. I then took off to Doha, Qatar with my family to teach 6th Grade, 3rd Grade, and Pre-K-Grade 5 Computer classes at the American School of Doha,” said Wylie.

As for his teaching career in the Lexington district, he said he taught 4th grade at Morton for one year, three years of kindergarten at Pershing and 13 years of teaching alternative education at LHS.

“I am most proud of the thousands of Community Service projects that my Alternative Education students completed to help fellow teachers and community members get things done that only we could do. When the students were recognized for their efforts, they stood a little taller and prouder. They knew that they were making a difference and enjoyed being part of a unique team,” Wylie said.

“My favorite memories of teaching at Lexington was every time I witnessed that ‘ah-ha’ moment when students grasped the concept that I was presenting. Watching the light bulb in their brain click on was amazing,” said Wylie.

As for his advice to new teachers, “I encourage new teachers to build relationships and trust with their students and treat them as equals. Kids can teach you a lot if you listen to them,” Wylie said.