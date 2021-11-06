Lexington high school senior, Sarah Treffer, named Elk’s Student of the Month for November

In a letter of recommendation, Advanced Mathematics Teacher, Sandy Meyer wrote, “Sarah is a rare type of student who combines exceptional natural abilities with a willingness and eagerness to learn. Sarah is able to help her peers with difficult mathematical concepts, but does so in a way that is both practical and non-condescending. Although she is aware of her natural ability in the area of mathematics, Sarah is constantly challenging herself.”

Meyer continued, “She has truly demonstrated a growth mindset and she has inspired her peers to adopt that valuable perspective when approaching a challenging problem. Sarah has contributed to our classroom environment as one where all students feel supported and able to ask questions. As a teacher of 58 years, it is incredibly fulfilling to witness a student capable of working beyond any expectation.”

Meyer concluded, “Sarah is a trustworthy, reliable, good-humored student and friend who supports others in and out of the classroom. She is a pleasure to have in class and her positive attitude and belief in herself, even in the face of difficulty, is an immensely admirable asset. I’m confident that she will continue to demonstrate the same diligence, perseverance and optimism that she has shown her peers and myself.”