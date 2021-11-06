Lexington high school senior, Sarah Treffer, named Elk’s Student of the Month for November

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School senior has been named Elk’s Student of the Month for November.
Sarah Beth Treffer is the daughter of Bruce and Christy Treffer. She has attended Lexington Public Schools her whole life, including Bryan Elementary and Lexington Middle School.
Treffer holds a cumulative grade point average of 4.7 and is ranked sixth out of her class of 239 students.
Her school activities include, yearbook staff, National Honors Society, track, basketball, volleyball, Lexington Letterman’s Club, marching band, pep band and concert band.
Her extracurricular activities include FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Circle of Friends, Boots N Spurs 4-H Club and activities with the First United Methodist Church.
Treffer’s community involvement includes Red Cross blood drives, Dawson County Fair volunteer, Majestic Theater volunteer, United Methodist Church Sunday School leader, Lexington Food Pantry volunteer, 4-H Café volunteer, Micah’s House donator, LMS track timer, YMCA youth volleyball and basketball volunteer, sports concessions, Operation Santa Claus and the Therapeutic Riding Program.
Some of her awards and honors include, Nebraska State College Multi-Activity Award, Lifter of the Year candidate, Nebraska State Journalism Sports Feature Writing – 5th place, Nebraska State Horticulture contest – 2nd place team, PASE Livestock Skillathon Reserve Champion Team, NSAA Basketball Academic All-State, All-State Honorable Mention – Basketball, Basketball Varsity Letter Award, Track Varsity Letter Award, LHS All A’s Award, Four Year 100 Percent Weight Room attendance, Volleyball Varsity Letter Award, Make It Wool Fashion Best In Show, I Dare You 4-H Leadership Award, State Horse Individual Demonstration Reserve Champion and Nebraska State Horse Show – multiple individual and class top ten finalists.
In a letter of recommendation, Advanced Mathematics Teacher, Sandy Meyer wrote, “Sarah is a rare type of student who combines exceptional natural abilities with a willingness and eagerness to learn. Sarah is able to help her peers with difficult mathematical concepts, but does so in a way that is both practical and non-condescending. Although she is aware of her natural ability in the area of mathematics, Sarah is constantly challenging herself.”
Meyer continued, “She has truly demonstrated a growth mindset and she has inspired her peers to adopt that valuable perspective when approaching a challenging problem. Sarah has contributed to our classroom environment as one where all students feel supported and able to ask questions. As a teacher of 58 years, it is incredibly fulfilling to witness a student capable of working beyond any expectation.”
Meyer concluded, “Sarah is a trustworthy, reliable, good-humored student and friend who supports others in and out of the classroom. She is a pleasure to have in class and her positive attitude and belief in herself, even in the face of difficulty, is an immensely admirable asset. I’m confident that she will continue to demonstrate the same diligence, perseverance and optimism that she has shown her peers and myself.”