Joe Richeson appointed to planning commission by county commissioners

LEXINGTON — Joe Richeson was appointed to the planning commission by the Dawson County Commissioners during their Monday, Aug. 1 meeting.

The commissioners were seeking to fill John Fritton’s position in the group, they had tabled action on appointing an individual in June to allow more time for people to submit applications, they had hoped for more representation from the western parts of the county, including Gothenburg and Farnam.

Applications for the position came from Jeremy Hendricks, Jodi Spencer, Mike Moran and Joe Richeson.

Commissioner Rick Zarek described all of the candidates experience as a “wealth of riches,” and all are well qualified for the position.

Zarek said he would advocate for Richeson, noting he is the vice-president and secretary of the Gothenburg Improvement Company and hails from the western side of Dawson County, an area that has lacked representation at times on the planning commission.

Zarek did note he hoped the other individuals would keep their applications, in case there are more openings in the group.

The other commissioners concurred and appointed Richeson to the planning commission.

During committee reports, Highway Superintendent Mark Christiansen said the drainage committee had met on July 13 and their next step is to identify culverts along the Union Pacific Railroad that are clogged and could be cleared by UP.

The committee is also waiting for drainage reports from Spring Creek and Buffalo Creek to be published in August. The group also has representation from the Village of Overton and the Weed District.

Christiansen also appeared with a change order for the Roosevelt Avenue project. He said the City of Lexington had requested additional work to be done, which should take around two more weeks. The changes were paid for by the city and would not cost the county.

The last action Christiansen discussed was setting a bid date for the new Road Department building. It was agreed that bids should be opened on Monday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. and then presented at the first meeting in September.

Sheriff Ken Moody appeared with the distress warrant report and noted around $41,620.00 was collected and $3,000 couldn’t be collected. Moody noted that Lt. Tucker Case felt this was a good year for collections and was a higher amount than years past.

Karla Zlatkovsky, Dawson County Clerk, presented the 2022-2023 county budgets as stipulated by a new state law. It was noted that as presented, the budgets would increase the levy slightly. The commissioners accepted the budgets and took them under advisement.

Zlatkovsky also presented a remittance of inventory from the various county offices.

The commissioners also approved the renewal of the inter-local agreement with the Midwest Nebraska Drug Court. Zlatkovsky said this agreement is renewed every three years and there were no changes, the drug fund does not come at cost to the county.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt appeared with a single bid for a courthouse chiller. The bid was from Rasmussen Mechanical Services in the amount of $105,812.00.

It was noted this chiller helps to cool portions of all three floors of the courthouse and the new unit will feature four compressors, compared to two in the current unit. Woldt said the new unit should be installed sometime next spring.

The commissioners approved the bid and will pay for the unit with their American Rescue Plan funds.

At the end of the regular meeting, the commissioners went into executive session to discuss personnel, there was no action taken after the session was closed.