Flood Communications starts broadcasting Central Nebraska’s first full-power Hispanic radio station

GRAND ISLAND – Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced today it has started broadcasting Fiesta 94.5 FM, the first full-power Spanish-language radio station to cover the Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and Lexington areas.

The company is remodeling a building at 118 W. Fourth St. to house Fiesta 94.5 and its newest Telemundo Nebraska studio to operate alongside its existing Telemundo Nebraska studio in Omaha.

“We’re excited to be part of the tremendous growth happening on Grand Island’s Fourth Street,” said Andy Ruback, CEO of Flood Communications. “We believe in the momentum the community is putting behind this downtown district and we believe in creating content that’s more accessible to this region’s growing Hispanic community. Making this investment in Grand Island, Lexington, and beyond is a great decision on all fronts.”

Flood Communications has seen notable growth since its inception by focusing on the rural and Hispanic audiences of Nebraska, both often underserved. Especially relevant to this new station, the Hispanic community in Hall County has more than doubled since 2000 to now account for 29% of the population. Neighboring Dawson County is now 33.8% Hispanic.

“Our Hispanic community has grown remarkably, and many business owners want to know how to reach this community,” said Jose Ramón Muñoz, director of operations for Fiesta 94.5. “We’re here to be part of their business strategy. It’s a great addition to the Telemundo Nebraska family.”

Previously known as “The Breeze,” the KLIQ radio station was part of Flood Communications’ Platte River Radio acquisition in November 2021. The company also operates radio stations; KHAS, 98.9 The Vibe, and ESPN Tri-Cites in central Nebraska. This expansion came on the heels of Flood Communication appearing as the only media company from Nebraska to make the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and the only broadcast company in the entire country.

One of the largest news operations in Nebraska, Flood Communications delivers hyper-local news and high-quality programming to radio, TV and digital audiences across the state, reaching more than 500,000 homes and 300,000 social media followers. Its stations include News Channel Nebraska, Telemundo Nebraska and 15 radio stations. News Channel Nebraska is the only in-state, independent television network of its kind in America. Telemundo Nebraska is the state’s first network affiliate to deliver live, local Spanish news to Nebraska’s nearly 275,000 Hispanic residents. Flood Communications connects communities across the state by covering important events, supporting worthy causes and continuing to look ahead, envisioning the future of communications and media. To learn more, visit floodcomm.com.