First ever national Robert Henri Conference hosted by Henri Museum and Art Gallery

COZAD — The “Red Carpet” was rolled to the front door of Cozad. When the people arrived at the National Robert Henri Conference (Oct. 15, 16, 17) they received a warm welcome, for which Nebraska is known.

“I am so happy to be here today, particularly enjoying the landscape and beauty of this part of America,” said Sydney Green from Baltimore, Md.

Ted Menke of Greybull, Wyo., said, “I am grateful to come back home and to realize the impact my Mother Betty had on the history of Robert Henri and the Museum.”

Friday evening, the tours through the Henri home were offering insights into the dining room, where enjoyed his breakfast and then, going to his bedroom upstairs, there were his initials carved into the woodwork, perhaps, a hallmark of the future.

Two historic attendees were Theresa Cozad, wife of John. J. Cozad and Julie Gatewood, who greeted everyone.

Theresa Cozad (Marilyn Peterson) said, “Robert was always busy, whether it was riding his horse Darby to the Platte River or adding notes to his diary.”

Julia Gatewood (Judy Eggleston) said, “I always enjoyed Robert showing me his latest sketches. One was the interior of their home, where the family and guests met for delicious meals.”