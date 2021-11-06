First ever national Robert Henri Conference hosted by Henri Museum and Art Gallery

COZAD — The “Red Carpet” was rolled to the front door of Cozad. When the people arrived at the National Robert Henri Conference (Oct. 15, 16, 17) they received a warm welcome, for which Nebraska is known.
“I am so happy to be here today, particularly enjoying the landscape and beauty of this part of America,” said Sydney Green from Baltimore, Md.
Ted Menke of Greybull, Wyo., said, “I am grateful to come back home and to realize the impact my Mother Betty had on the history of Robert Henri and the Museum.”
Friday evening, the tours through the Henri home were offering insights into the dining room, where enjoyed his breakfast and then, going to his bedroom upstairs, there were his initials carved into the woodwork, perhaps, a hallmark of the future.
Two historic attendees were Theresa Cozad, wife of John. J. Cozad and Julie Gatewood, who greeted everyone.
Theresa Cozad (Marilyn Peterson) said, “Robert was always busy, whether it was riding his horse Darby to the Platte River or adding notes to his diary.”
Julia Gatewood (Judy Eggleston) said, “I always enjoyed Robert showing me his latest sketches. One was the interior of their home, where the family and guests met for delicious meals.”
On Saturday morning, the Red Carpet continued to offer ambiance at the Paulsen Conference Center, with Larry Paulsen bringing out another pot of coffee to enjoy with a variety of donuts.
Marlene Geiger, President of the Board of Directors, Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery, welcomed everyone to the historic event in Cozad.
Valeria Anne Leeds, PhD, presented the Keynote Address entitled “Making His Mark: Robert Henri as Painter and Promoter.”
Representing the Henri family, cousin Craig LeClair from Lexington, Mass., shared insights into the Robert Henri Estate. Along with his sisters Michelle LeClair, from New York and Janet LeClair from South Carolina, Craig provided photos of Henri’s paintings and current sites, noting particularly The National Art Club in New York City.
Judith Reeve, New York City, showed palettes of color that Henri had created beginning in 1909, which portrayed the goals of Henri, when he began painting. “The Color Investigations of Robert Henri can open the doors for the new color understanding for contemporary artists,” Reeve said.
Dedicating her life to the advancing of the role of art and education, Nicole Herden, Director, Museum of Nebraska Art, Kearney, along with Karissa Johnson, Curator, at the MONA, shared insights into the painting of by Henri of Eulabee Dix, a Nebraska resident. The painting is often shown with, “Eulabee shrouded in white, three days before her wedding.”
“Robert Henri, The Revolutioniser, Navigating Impressionism and Realism,” was presented by Brittany Strupp, emphasizing the role of the book, “The Art Spirit,” published in 1923. Ten thousand copies of the book are sold annually and is even available at the Robert Henri Gift Shop in Cozad.
“Nebraska Sign-Posts,” were highlighted by Peter Osborne, originally from New Jersey, current Executive Director, Robert Henri Museum and Gallery, Cozad, shared historical happenings in Cozad, “during the formative years of Robert Henri, from 1873-1884.”
Art Soderholm III, Des Moines, Iowa, said, “I was interested in the building of the sod bridge and then seeing the actual bridge that provided transportation across the Platte River. My grandfather Art Soderholm invented the Canal Water Head Gate, which is very important for this part of Nebraska. Irrigation water is critical particularly for those involved in farming. My grandfather was a visionary, much like Robert Henri.”
Peter’s concluding presentation, “The Blast That Changed The World: The Shooting of Alf Pearson,” provided a chronological sequence of events on Oct. 14, 1882.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, attendees were invited to MONA to see the Robert Henri Collection.
“This has been a wonderful event for the community,” Peter said, “I was so pleased with the Henri enthusiasts who came from Dubai, the West Coast, including San Diego, The East Coast, including Washington D.C., a professor from the University of Nebraska of Lincoln and a variety of cities in Nebraska and Cozad, of course.”
The Red Carpet is in its place to welcome everyone to the Robert Henri Gallery, 218 East 8th St., Cozad. There one will see the largest collection of Henri in the world on display.