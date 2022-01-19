Dawson County Commissioners introduced to new Dawson Co. Extension Educator

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners were introduced to the new Nebraska Extension Educator for the county during their meeting on Friday, Jan. 14.
Morgan Wrich was introduced by Crops and Water Extension Educator, Sarah Sivits, who said Wrich will serve a duel role between Dawson and Custer counties.
Wrich said she and her husband have lived in Lexington for three years and despite being relatively new to the community, she has family ties to the area.
Wrich was hired to fill the extension educator position that after 43 years was recently opened by the retirement of Bruce Treffer in 2021. Over the past decades, the position has seen longevity from those who held it, including Jim Adams, Harold Stevens and Treffer.
One of the items considered during the commissioners regular meeting was amending resolutions that set salaries for the Dawson County Jail and elected officials.
Commissioner Rod Reynolds said these had been approved during the last Dec. 2021 meeting. After other counties comparable to Dawson began setting their salaries, it became clear the county’s numbers were the lowest of the group.
Reynolds said they revised some of the numbers to be more competitive with comparable counties. He noted the salaries had to be set by Saturday, Jan. 15. The commissioners approved the amended salaries for 2023-2026.
Sheriff Ken Moody appeared with the monthly crime report, as of Friday there were 93 inmates being housed in the jail but noted this number fluctuates daily.
One of the road vehicles ordered last January has been delivered to the sheriff’s office; one more is yet to arrive but has been delayed due to shipping issues.
Moody also noted they have a new deputy starting on Tuesday and he is still considering on sending one or two of his deputies to camp for more training.
Moody also appeared with bids for three vehicles that would be used by investigators and civil process service. A decision on which bid to choose was tabled until the next meeting so the sheriff’s office could fully compare the offers.
Steve Zerr, Veterans Service Administrator, appeared with a memorandum of understanding between the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the county. Zerr said this was last signed back in 2013 and represents services used by his office. The commissioners voted for approval of the document.
During the board of equalization, Assessor Nic Van Cura presented tax correction for parcels owned by Steven Griffis, Dean Edson, Bill Armagost, Linda Frickson, City of Lexington, Julene Margritz, Steve Sparks, Melchor Martinez Conteras, Paulsen, Inc., Wendell Brott and Ross Bartlett.
The commissioners approved the corrections.
Being the first meeting of 2022, there were several county and commissioner appointments to be addressed, as well as other housekeeping items.
P.J. Jacobson was elected as chairman and Dennis Rickertsen was named as vice-chairman.
County Appointments
- ADA Coordinator: Brian Woldt
- Cooperative Lottery Representatives: Commissioner Rick Zarek and Yvonne Rickertsen
- County Highway Superintendent: Mark Christiansen
- County Highway Enginner: Oak Creek Engineering, LLC
- County Highway Administrator: Pat Nichols
- Courthouse Building Coordinator: Brian Woldt
- Dawson Area Development Board – Dave Stenberg
- Dawson County Weed Superintendent: Marty Craig
- Emergency Management Director: Brian Woldt
- Spring Creek Chairman: Chairman P.J. Jacobson
- Veterans’ Service Administrator: Steve Zerr
- Zoning Administrator: Pam Holbrook
Commissioner Appointments
- Catastrophic Leave Board – Bill Stewart, P.J. Jacobson
- Community Economic Development Board: Bill Stewart
- Courthouse Building Committee: Bill Stewart
- Dawson Area Development Board: Rick Zarek, alternate – Bill Stewart
- Dawson County Ag Society: Rod Reynolds
- Dawson County Extension Board: Dennis Rickertsen
- Dawson County Weed Board: Dennis Rickertsen
- Finance Committee: Bill Stewart and P.J. Jacobson
- Law Enforcement Security Committee: Bill Stewart, Rick Zarek
- Lexington Area Solid Waste Board: Rod Reynolds
- Local Emergency Planning Committee: Rod Reynolds
- Railroad Transportation Safety District: Bill Stewart, Dennis Rickertsen, Rod Reynolds
- Region II Human Services: P.J. Jacobson
- Region II Developmental and Disability Services: P.J. Jacobson
- Road Committee: Rod Reynolds, P.J. Jacobson
- Tower Incorporated: P.J. Jacobson
- Two Rivers Public Health Board: Rick Zarek
- West Central Area on Aging: P.J. Jacobson
- West Central Nebraska Development District: Brian Woldt, alternate – Bill Stewart.
The Lexington Clipper-Herald was named as the newspaper for publishing legal notices, they can also be found at dawsoncountyne.org. The Gothenburg Times was chosen to publish the commissioner’s proceedings.
The official holidays for the Dawson County were named as,
- President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 21
- Memorial Day, Monday, May 30
- Independence Day, Monday, July 4
- Labor Day, Monday Sept. 5
- Columbus Day, Monday Oct. 10
- Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11
- Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24
- Day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25
- *Christmas Day: Monday, Dec. 26
- *New Year’s Day: Monday, Jan. 2023
If a legal holiday falls on Sunday, the holiday is observed the following Monday.
After the meeting an inspection of the Dawson County Jail was conducted by the commissioners.