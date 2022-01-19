Dawson County Commissioners introduced to new Dawson Co. Extension Educator

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Commissioners were introduced to the new Nebraska Extension Educator for the county during their meeting on Friday, Jan. 14.

Morgan Wrich was introduced by Crops and Water Extension Educator, Sarah Sivits, who said Wrich will serve a duel role between Dawson and Custer counties.

Wrich said she and her husband have lived in Lexington for three years and despite being relatively new to the community, she has family ties to the area.

Wrich was hired to fill the extension educator position that after 43 years was recently opened by the retirement of Bruce Treffer in 2021. Over the past decades, the position has seen longevity from those who held it, including Jim Adams, Harold Stevens and Treffer.

One of the items considered during the commissioners regular meeting was amending resolutions that set salaries for the Dawson County Jail and elected officials.

Commissioner Rod Reynolds said these had been approved during the last Dec. 2021 meeting. After other counties comparable to Dawson began setting their salaries, it became clear the county’s numbers were the lowest of the group.